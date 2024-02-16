Trkiye and Egypt to promote peace in Gaza, says Erdogan

We are trying to improve our cooperation to end the massacre in the Palestinian territory and achieve a lasting and sustainable solution to the Palestinian cause, the Turkish leader told journalists upon his return to this capital after his visit to Cairo, where he spoke with his Egyptian counterpart. his counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, according to the Anadolu agency.

Erdogan said that during his stay in the North African country, he discussed with his Egyptian counterpart the recent dynamics of bilateral relations, particularly in the military field and the defense industry, and that they were agreed to hold the meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council as soon as possible.

Our visit, carried out at the invitation of Egyptian President Al-Sisi, was very sincere, productive and fruitful, he added.

Trkiye aims to reach a trade volume of 15 billion dollars with this African country, its largest trading partner on the continent, and to achieve this goal, Al-Sisi's visit to this capital in April or May is expected. agenda.

During Erdogan's trip, he also visited the United Arab Emirates where he participated in the World Government Summit.

“I outlined Trkiye's position and proposed solutions for permanent peace regarding the crisis in Gaza and the Palestinian cause,” the president said.

There can be no peace without Israel accepting the rights of the Palestinian people and establishing an independent and sovereign state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Erdogan said, adding that Trkiye defends not only its Palestinian brothers, but also human rights, peace and international law.

