Interview with Dominic Grieve and Helen MacNamara

Boris Johnson tested government's good guy theory to destruction, but authors of governance audit tell Francis Elliott the problems run much deeper than a few bad actors

Britain is not – yet – a totally corrupt country, but it is complacent about the rot that is taking hold there. The safeguards that guaranteed public trust, for their part, are weak, if not non-existent. As a result, a surge of cynicism goes up the walls. The UK Governance Project's findings would have potential buyers looking for an exit, according to an expert's report. But we, the locals, are stuck.

Some will deride the group of current and former parliamentarians, academics and civil servants as a self-selected clique of “great and good” engaging in ineffective lamentation. Certainly, the launch of the report on the project at the end of January did not cause huge waves outside Westminster.

“It’s very easy to say there are only bad actors. This is not the right way to approach these issues.”

But Dominic Grieve, the former Conservative attorney general, was encouraged to believe it was the right time in the political cycle to push for urgent repairs. Few, if any, of the 11 recommendations spread across four themes will surprise even casual observers of the UK's rickety political system. Many are focused on creating truly independent bodies which can currently be too easily overridden by decree from Downing Street.

What they lack in novelty they make up for in practicality, say their authors, almost all of whom have spent long careers in the engine rooms of government. Meeting The House Before the report's release, Grieve, along with his colleague Helen MacNamara, a former deputy cabinet secretary, was asked which of the corrections he wanted to see first.

“What really needs to be done is to tackle the ministerial code,” he says. “The bigger picture is the relationship between the executive and the House of Commons. »

“I’m also a realist,” he adds. “It will be more difficult to persuade a government to implement this measure because of the way power is distributed, but I actually think it would make a considerable difference in improving our system of government. »

The largely unspoken context is that, although this is formally a cross-party affair, it is Labor and the Liberal Democrats who are most likely to adopt the recommendations which include making ministers directly responsible for the conduct of special advisors. It's actually a shopping list for Sue Gray, MacNamara's former colleague, now Keir Starmer's chief of staff.

Populists looking for immediate outrage will be disappointed. MacNamara, for example, thinks there should be more ceremony and formality around ministers, not less. “By dismantling some of the symbols of what it means to be a minister, you undermine the value [of the office]says MacNamara, former head of the Cabinet Office's property and ethics team. New ministers should take an oath – including to uphold standards – before the king, the report suggests.

It would be a mistake, she said, to think that the problems stem solely from a decline in the morality of politicians. “It’s very easy to say there are only bad actors. I think this is completely the wrong way to approach these issues. What we saw were symptoms of a system that actually isn't good enough and doesn't protect anyone, including those who exploit it, for that matter. Having some clarity and real definition would simply be cheaper and easier [and] more efficient.”

The call for a royal commission into the civil service will raise eyebrows, but Grieve and MacNamara insist such an exercise could be carried out within 18 months. A government will never have the capacity or inclination to implement the changes needed, according to MacNamara, for a service that is “under stress”.

Both wish to restore the functions and capacities specific to them and thus combat the pernicious consequences of a policy which favors short-term presentation rather than execution or real control. The legislative and executive powers are guilty.

Grieve says the House of Commons has become more concerned with its image and the possibility of “getting a place at Millbank or pontificating”, which takes MPs away from their actual work.

“[Successive] governments have encouraged this…so parliamentary oversight over legislation is very poor,” he says. “Its sense of independence and responsibility to ensure good governance is also very weak; and its control of secondary law is almost non-existent.

Grieve concedes: “Sometimes it’s quite useful to slip away and do naughty things. But once you start making it a habit, it eventually swallows you up. And that's exactly what I think we've seen happening over quite a long period of time in modern British government. It has become more complex and it is easier to do presentation politics. Short-term manipulation of the waves has become almost more important than the fundamentals of politics.”

He adds: “I don't understand how governments see it as an advantage to have these loose rules of conduct which they then try to circumvent, which causes them to drop another five notches in public esteem.

“We are clearly facing a major crisis,” he said. “According to all the polls, we have seen a huge crisis of confidence. People think politicians are corrupt; they think politicians lie. In fact, most of them aren't corrupt and aren't lying, but that's where we are. So, on this subject, I think it is urgent to restore confidence.

