



Quadrilateral Security Dialogue : Australia , India And Japan . He passed 379-39. THE third sponsored by the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, establishes an interparliamentary working group between Washington and the three other member countries of theAnd. He passed 379-39. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region . This follows the passage by the Chamber of a Invoice Tuesday, which restricts funds from the State Department and the Americas International Development Agency (USAID) from flowing to China. Bills must now pass the full Democratic-controlled Senate before being submitted to the president. Joe Biden to be signed into law. Speaking on the House floor earlier in the week, Kim stressed that his bill, The Uygur Policy Act of 2023, would address gaps in the current U.S. approach to human rights violations in the Xinjiang, where most of China's Uighur population lives. In addition to authorizing funding for activists to speak out in majority-Muslim countries, the bill mandates Uighur language instruction at the State Department's training institute for its diplomats. It further orders the U.S. government's overseas news agency to disseminate information about Beijing's human rights violations against Uighurs, which Beijing has repeatedly denied. China to more closely control discussions on ethnic minorities to temper risks President Xi is trying to rebrand Xinjiang as a business and tourism destination and seeks to erase the Uighurs from the international community's memory, Kim said, referring to the Chinese president. Xi Jinping . In supporting the McGovern bill, Kim emphasized that the same erasure was being imposed on Tibetans. The Promoting a Resolution of the Tibet-China Conflict Act would make it official U.S. policy that Tibet refers not only to the autonomous region as defined by the Chinese government, but also to Tibetan areas in the provinces of Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan and Yunnan. Although Washington considers Tibet part of the People's Republic of China, it does not consider Beijing's control over the region to be consistent with international law. Meeks, speaking earlier in the week about his bill, Strengthening the Quad Act, said China's growing global influence and authoritarian model were helping to undermine freedom in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Sino-US relations competitive although significantly stabilized: US envoy We must work with other democracies in the region to promote open markets and societies, he added. The Quad was established in 2004 for humanitarian and disaster relief efforts, but remained largely inactive until 2017. Donald Trump as a group of democracies against an autocratic China, the alliance has since been adopted by Biden as part of his Resurrected by the then American presidentas a group of democracies against an autocratic China, the alliance has since been adopted by Biden as part of his Indo-Pacific Strategy In March 2021, Biden elevated the group to leadership level and hosted the first-ever Quad leaders' summit. Meeks said Wednesday his bill would help maintain adequate political support and resources for the Quad in all four countries.

