Imran Khan gives green light to alliance with Khattak-led PTI-P in KP





PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI-P Chairman Pervez Khattak. AFP/INP/Files

PESHAWAR: As political parties strive to forge alliances for the formation of a future government, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given the green light to his party to form a coalition government with Pakistan Tehreek-led by Pervez Khattak. e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), Geo News reported.

Sources say the two parties held talks after Imran Khan agreed to negotiations with his splinter faction led by former PTI chief Pervez Khattak for the formation of their government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where the PTI secured 84 seats out of 145, while the PTI-P won only two seats in the February 8 KP Assembly elections.

This development comes after the PTI's attempt to forge an alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) due to the uncertainty surrounding the provincial political landscape due to the absence of leadership although the party occupies a leadership position did not materialize after the latter's decision. refusal to join them.

According to sources, even after a week of the general elections, the PTI has still not managed to bring together its representatives.

No consultation has yet started on government formation in KP, which has left the elected MLAs perplexed, the sources said.

They said Taimur Khan Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and other senior leaders were busy staging protests against allegations of election fraud.

Speaking to Geo News, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said it was unfortunate that the assembly members could not be reunited yet. He said PTI chief Ali Amin Gandapur had been given the charge, but his father had died.

Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday named former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur as his party's candidate for the post of KP chief minister.

Some PTI leaders are facing legal action, while many other PTI leaders are in jail, Ghani said.

He said that in two or three days, the assembly members would be reunited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1157924-imran-khan-greenlights-alliance-with-khattak-led-pti-p-in-kp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos