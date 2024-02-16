Chinese Christians face growing surveillance, repression, analysts say





CHRISTIANS in China face increasing repression, with digital surveillance now monitoring their every move, analysts have warned. Christians are now required to pre-register their attendance at permitted churches on a new app, according to reports. Benedict Rogers, co-founder of Hong Kong Watch, said digital surveillance of Chinese society was extensive and state-registered churches now faced strict controls, including a ban on children from attend religious services. “For several years there have been regulations prohibiting people under the age of 18 from entering places of worship, and these regulations are enforced in state-controlled churches. Restrictions have been increasingly tightened in recent years. The situation has worsened over the past decade under President Xi Jinping. State-controlled churches must display his portrait.” Unregistered churches, including house churches, faced brutal repression: some were dynamited and destroyed, and their leaders were imprisoned. The Bishop of Winchester, the Rt Revd Philip Mounstephen, who examines the persecution of Christians around the world for the Foreign Office (News, July 12, 2019), admitted that the situation for Chinese Christians had “deteriorated significantly” . “A decade ago, China was barely on the radar when it came to the denial of freedom of religion or belief. Today, the situation has deteriorated considerably, in Hong Kong as on the mainland, both for Christians and for other minorities, notably Uyghur Muslims. “I am pleased that the tone of the UK Government's statements towards China has become significantly more critical, and we need this to continue and to make it very clear that trampling on the rights and freedoms of minorities is not simply not acceptable in today's world. China is a major trading partner, but we must not trade at any price. » The charity Release International, which advocates for the rights of persecuted Christians, has called China a country where persecution is widespread and worsening, and says even state-controlled churches are being forced to close and cameras Facial recognition devices have been installed in churches to monitor worshipers, who must pre-register their presence on an application. The children who became Christians were forced to sign a pledge to renounce their faith, according to the text. Release International chief executive Paul Robinson said: “The Communist Party portrays Christianity as unpatriotic and pro-Western, and therefore a threat. He wants to control the Church, and what he cannot control, he seeks to eliminate. » Since the passage of the national security law in Hong Kong in 2020 (News, June 5, 2020), Hong Kong Christians have also noticed increasingly “insidious” control from the Chinese Communist Party, says M .Rogers. “In Hong Kong, Christians face insidious and subtle actions against churches – not imprisonment and church closures, as in China, but an insidious dismantling of religious freedom. . . Clergy are afraid to speak out and avoid certain passages in the Bible that could be considered provocative. “There are pressures in the education sector, where 60 percent of schools are run by the Church and must follow the national security education system. It is more subtle in Hong Kong, but freedom of religion and belief is targeted and will be the last to disappear, after freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, which have already disappeared. Mr Rogers was banned from entering Hong Kong and threatened with prison. A friend of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, tried under the national security law, he was named during the trial as a collaborator.

