Waitrose Woman will not be busy

This Valentine's Day brought a very special treat to middle-aged women who feel unloved and invisible. If you are aged between 40 and 60, belong to the National Trust, watch Countryfile, own a dog and care about doing things the British way, then you are now the subject of an unadulterated lust for at least two of the three main political parties. After to be courted by Boris Johnson in 2022 (and surviving), the so-called Waitrose Woman is currently the subject of a renewed tug of love between liberal democrats and conservatives.

Also in the amorous views of Ed Davey, according to the same Telegraph report, are M&S Movers: young couples who left London for the Home Counties after the pandemic in the hope of starting a family there. They worry about climate change and rising mortgages, and care deeply about Gary Lineker and his causes. Normally this fantastic couple would vote Labor, but the Lib Dem leader apparently thinks he can lure them into a socially conscious group.

Whenever I read articles about fictitious voters, see also Papa Water StonesDéano, Millennial MillyAnd The Workington Man it's striking how much more they resemble characters from a terrible play than real people. On a stage set for a dinner party, Waterstone's father is bored by Simon Schama's latest tome while Waitrose Woman nods politely and pretends to listen. Workington Man surreptitiously checks his betting app while, outside, Millennial Milly scams Deano's queers. Indeed, the people who invented Waitrose Woman and M&S Movers can't even make the supermarkets in question credible. Because Waitrose is probably more often a place full of recycling obsessives in wacky glasses and striped jumpers; while M&S tends to attract the quieter dowager types.

Even so, political strategists still like the idea of ​​a fictional character: partly, I suppose, because they mistakenly see themselves as too individual to be described generically. See: Daniel is a pale-faced thirty-something in a white shirt and cord from Portcullis House, stalking Westminster with a cup of coffee in hand, worrying about his rent and listening The rest is politics on his AirPods.

Originally, personas were designed by marketers as a way to design more desirable products by first identifying a specific type of person and then determining what kind of thing exactly that type of person might want. Soon practice migrated to politics and characters like Dougie were born: a stereotypical blue-collar white guy who loved hockey, beer, Tim Hortons coffee and hanging out at the hardware store.

Dougie was aimed at attracting like-minded souls to vote Conservative in the 2006 Canadian federal election. Single and in his twenties, he worked for Canadian Tire and later had a girlfriend called Denise. And as his creator said: “He agreed with us on issues such as crime and social abuse, but he was more interested in hunting and fishing than politics and often did not take sides. bother to vote.

These days, it's safe to assume that Dougie is languishing in a Canadian prison for his role in the trucker convoy protests; but in 2006 he was the Conservatives' main man. During this campaign he appeared on PowerPoint presentations, fact sheets, posters and hockey cards. Policymakers were encouraged to look at a picture of Dougie and ask themselves what he would think of a particular idea; communications managers would anticipate the messages he would most like to hear. When the Conservatives finally became a minority government, they put Team Dougie on a t-shirt.

Yet despite its apparent success in this case, the practice of personality construction still seems distinctly strange. At first glance, even their use in product design seems counterintuitive: because why would you deliberately want to make the things you want to sell only appeal to a very specific type of consumer? The standard answer here is that using the technique works best for what are supposed to be relatively niche markets in the first place; and after all, most markets are like that. It is theoretically true that catering to the whims of a very particular type of person could deter many other people from purchasing your products, who do not share those precise whims; but since in most cases your product probably won't appeal to the general public, it doesn't really matter.

However, with the political use of fictional characters, the initial perplexity becomes more insistent. Because one might think that, by definition, there should be no particular niche markets for the biggest political parties. Their goal should always be to give as many people as possible what they want, either because they want to attract the greatest number of voters to their cause, or because, more nobly but perhaps less plausibly, they think this is how democracy should work. work. For the larger parties, there therefore appears to be a risk, in spending time and energy crafting policies that specifically appeal to a particular caricature of an undecided voter, of ignoring or even alienating many many other potentials.

Or to put it another way: by opting for Waitrose Woman, you risk putting off Morrisons Man or Asda Aunty. Dougie appears to have worked well for a Canadian conservative party that had arguably lost touch with a relatively large natural electoral base at the time; but in the case of more marginal types of voting, the benefit of using such devices is not as clear.

“By opting for Waitrose Woman, you risk putting off Morrisons Man or Asda Aunty…”

This skepticism, however, does not seem to apply to parties like the Reform Party or George Galloways' British Workers' Party. Each of them is currently lobbying for Rochdale voters with renewed urgency, now that the Labor by-election candidate has lost the future whip thanks to his approval of an anti-Semitic October 7 conspiracy theory. For these smaller, mostly unknown groups nearby, their goal is likely to become much more well-known and well-liked among a relatively small group of rather similar voters, rather than to broaden their appeal more broadly. Here it would seem strategically reasonable, if not particularly optically acceptable, to specifically target policies at, say, John, the 70-year-old Northern landlord furious about immigration; or Malika, a caregiver, who has three children and enjoys participating in pro-Palestinian marches in her free time.

The counterargument to skepticism about using personas for major parties is that today each of us has less and less in common with others, so that there are relatively few general characteristics voters on which a potential unifying political party can rely. Multiple social, financial, educational, cultural and moral divisions divide us into smaller and smaller electoral blocs. In other words, even if a relatively large number of us end up voting for the same party, it will be for very different reasons. As a result, conservatives now include those advocating for state interference in family life and people who are allergic to it; those who support gender ideology in schools and those who want it banned; those who would join the EU and those who would prefer to see it destroyed. Labor voters are no less stratified; and arguably Lib Dem supporters have always been a basket case, as also seems evident from some current members. illiberal approaches to freedom of expression.

However, noting the existence of increased electoral stratification is one thing; deliberately drawing voters' attention to the issue is another. In addition to potentially alienating others and intensifying social divisions, targeting one or two groups with special attention by crudely personifying them in a clichéd caricature inevitably appears to some as deeply patronizing. And then there is simply the desperate transactional nature of this practice. Having politicians explicitly craft niche policies and messages simply for the purpose of bribing a small number of voters to their side, with the ultimate goal of increasing or maintaining power, is not really the noble democratic ideal. In fact, given that they seem like highly principled types, it's exactly the sort of thing that Waitrose Woman and M&S Movers might rightly despise.