Politics
Erdoan attacks the highest courts and says he is troubled by their incomprehensible decisions
“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has attacked two of the country's highest courts over certain decisions that go against his government's position, calling their rulings incomprehensible and troubling,” reported the T24 information site.
His remarks were made on a flight back from Egypt where he visited on Wednesday after years of tensions with the country.
Erdoan was asked by a journalist accompanying him about a decision by the Council of State which, in a historic 2022 ruling, decided to reinstate 450 judges and prosecutors who had been removed from office due to their alleged links to the Glen faith movement. following a coup attempt in 2016
The Glen movement is accused by the Turkish government and Erdoan of orchestrating the failed coup and is labeled a terrorist organization, although the movement denies any involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.
Although the top court will issue its decision in 2022, pro-government daily Sabah reported it earlier this week as a new development, using accusatory language against the court and warning of a growing threat from the Fet in the judicial system. Fet is a term used by the Turkish government and pro-government circles to refer to the Glen movement as a terrorist organization.
Sabah said the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) appealed the Council of States' decision, but its appeal was not considered by the highest court.
Erdoan said his government's war against the Glen movement was not yet over and it was impossible for him to remain silent about the court's decision regarding the reinstatement of judges and prosecutors linked to Glen.
Following the July 2016 coup attempt, judges and prosecutors were among the first group of more than 130,000 civil servants to be fired. Some 4,300 judges and prosecutors were summarily dismissed from their posts for alleged membership of or relations with terrorist organizations by emergency decree laws subject to no judicial or parliamentary oversight.
Four hundred and fifty judges and prosecutors who were dismissed by the HSK based on emergency decrees issued by the government following the coup attempt challenged the HSK's decisions before the State Council and demanded their reinstatement.
Erdoan said that, just like some rulings of the Constitutional Court, some decisions of the Council of State destabilize him and his government.
Such decisions by the State Council disturb us from time to time, but we are deeply disturbed by the frequency of such decisions made by the Constitutional Court, Erdoan said, expressing his discomfort with the decisions of the two courts.
He said he could not tolerate some incomprehensible decisions of the Constitutional Court.
As an example, he cited a recent Constitutional Court ruling that overturned a controversial section of law allowing the government to remove or restrict access to online content on the grounds that it violates human rights. .
The highest court ruled that the power granted to the Turkish Telecommunications Authority (BTK) to unilaterally remove content or block access was unconstitutional. The decision also highlights that such restrictions on content significantly undermine fundamental freedoms of expression and the press.
The court's decision comes at a time of increasing internet censorship in Turkey.
A problematic decision in many ways. How can such a decision be made? ” Erdoan said, adding that he would closely follow the controversial decisions of the Constitutional Court and the State Council.
Turkey's justice system has drawn widespread criticism for its lack of independence under Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) government.
Erdoan is accused of exercising absolute control over the judiciary through the broad powers granted to him by a presidential system of governance.
The country is going through a legal crisis triggered by the imprisonment of an opposition deputy, kept in prison despite two decisions by the Constitutional Court in his favor.
The Supreme Court of Appeal, which upheld the 18-year prison sentence handed down to lawmaker Can Atalay in a politically motivated trial, refused to act in accordance with the Constitutional Court's rulings and filed complaints criminal charges against the members of the highest court because of their decision, a first in Turkey's judicial history.
Atalay was finally stripped of his parliamentary status last month, in defiance of successive rulings by the Constitutional Court.
Many argue that there is no longer a separation of powers in the country and that members of the judiciary are under the absolute control of the government and cannot make judgments based on the law.
In a sign of the deterioration of the rule of law in the country, Turkey has beenclass117th among 142 countries in the Rule of Law Index published by the World Justice Project (WJP) in October.
