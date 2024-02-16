Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth 9,750 crores in Haryana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rewari, Haryana on February 16 and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth over 9,750 crores relating to urban transport, healthcare, rail and tourism sectors . Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of around 5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Center to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge with the existing Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram metro network at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber ​​City. It will also have a junction with the Dwarka Expressway. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects to the country. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include Rewari-Kathuwas railway line doubling (27.73 km), Kathuwas-Narnaul railway line doubling (24.12 km), Bhiwani-Dobh railway line doubling Bhali (42.30 km) and the doubling of the Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali railway line (42.30 km). from the Manheru-Bawani Khera railway line (31.50 km). The doubling of these railway lines will increase the region's railway infrastructure and contribute to the timely movement of passenger and freight trains. Mr. Modi will dedicate the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line (68 km) to the nation, which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar. It will also launch rail service in Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section, which will improve rail connectivity in Rohtak and Hisar region, benefiting passengers. Foundation for AIIMS The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana. To be built at a cost of around 1,650 crore, AIIMS Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Rewari. It will include facilities including a 720-bed hospital complex, a 100-seater medical college, a 60-seater nursing college, the 30-bed AYUSH block, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, residential accommodation in hostel for UG and PG students, night shelter, guest accommodation. home, auditorium, etc. Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care healthcare services to the people of Haryana. The facilities include patient care services in 18 specialties and 17 super specialties, including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery. The institute will also have facilities for an intensive care unit, emergency and trauma unit, 16 modular operating rooms, diagnostic laboratories, blood bank, pharmacy, etc. Mr. Modi will inaugurate a newly constructed Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum was constructed at a cost of around 240 crores. The museum spans over 17 acres, covering over 1,00,000 square feet of interior space. It will bring to life the epic tale of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita. The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology including augmented reality (AR), 3D laser and projection mapping to enrich the visitor experience. Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

