'Mary Kom' producer 'PM Narendra Modi' prepares Shivaji biopic





India's Sandeep Singh will direct 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', a biopic of revered 17th century Indian ruler Shivaji Bhonsle. Singh has produced several acclaimed films, including the Toronto title, the boxing biopic “Mary Kom” (2014), the Asia Pacific Screen Awards-winning gay rights drama “Aligarh” (2015), and the slum football “Jhund” (2022). He made his directorial debut with ZEE5 streaming original, transgender-themed film “Safed” (2023). The Shivaji biopic will be his first theatrical feature film as a director. Shivaji (1630-1680), a native of Hindu religion, founded the Maratha Empire when most of India was under the rule of Muslim monarchs, conquering its territories using a mixture of military measures and strategic acumen. At a time when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was persecuting Hindus, the community rallied around Shivaji, who was crowned Chhatrapati (monarch). During India's independence movement, Shivaji was held in high esteem as a Hindu nationalist hero, a position he still enjoys today. In the current Indian system, Shivaji is a totemic figure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena (literally “Shivaji's Army”), which is one of the dominant political forces in the state of Maharashtra, western India, where Chhatrapati was from. Singh also produced “PM Narendra Modi” (2019), a biopic of India's current Prime Minister from the BJP, and “Main Atal Hoon”, a biopic of the BJP's first Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” was launched by India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, one of the stalwarts of the BJP. Shivaji's popularity can be gauged from the fact that his stories and those of his associates have been told more than 60 times in India, starting with “Sinhagad” (1923). The current production, a presentation by Immerso Studio, K Kamal and Legend Studios, will have a lavish budget and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. A high-profile team has been assembled for the film, including team of screenwriters Siddharth-Garima (“Toilet: A Love Story”), cinematographer Aseem Bajaj (“Sacred Games”), choreographer Ganesh Hegde ( “Phone Bhoot”) and costume designer Sheetal Sharma. (“Gangubai Kathiawadi”), production designer Sandeep Sharad Ravade (“Ghoomer”), with casting by Kavish Sinha (“Rocket Boys”). The casting has not yet been revealed. A former journalist, Singh has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions on films such as 'Rowdy Rathore' (2012), 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela' (2013) and 'Bajirao Mastani' (2015), besides 'Mary Kom' . “As my guru is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose films have always been grand, I was in a confused state of mind as to how to make my Bollywood debut as a director. I kept looking for an intriguing subject after 'Bajirao Mastani', but didn't find the right one for my directorial debut and hence continued producing films. Until finally, I found the fascinating story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I started researching the life of Shivaji Maharaj and got huge surprises and decided that was it,” Singh said. Variety. “This subject is the one I wanted to make my directorial debut in Bollywood with. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a larger than life personality. Its real story is beyond fictional imagination. People, especially young people, know Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the brave Maratha warrior. But I don't know the subtleties of his intelligent and lively mind or the qualities that made him so great. He was the true warrior of Bharat [India]. I was convinced that his story needed to be told and I moved forward boldly. “It took me 23 years of hard struggle to build and create a position that would allow me to make my debut as a director of my first mega budget film “The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”. There couldn't be anything better than this. I have been working on the script since 2019, five years of work and love. I hope our audience enjoys our film and the efforts put into it,” added Singh. “The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” is scheduled to release in January 2026, during the Republic Day holidays. Sandeep Singh, Nitin Gadkari

Immerso Studio/K. Kamal/Legend Studios

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/asia/narendra-modi-mary-kom-sandeep-singh-shivaji-biopic-1235911936/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos