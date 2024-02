Satirical card game accuses Democrats of 'war crimes' in Gaza

A new card game designed by peace activists which went viral and sold online called American politicians “war criminals” for their support of the Israeli offensive in Gaza – and exclusively attacked Democrats. In addition to President Joe Biden and his cabinet, the deck – reminiscent of the “most wanted” cards issued by the US military as it hunted down Iraqi officials after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein – includes Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. Clinton, the former Democratic Party presidential nominee, is the Three of Hearts while her 2016 primary opponent, Sanders, is a Joker.





Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders have been called “pranksters” in a new “War Criminals” card game. Instagram/war criminals__ Both are described as “failed presidential candidates.” Former President Obama is also featured as a Joker in the new card game, launched by a group of peace activists including Ashish Prashar, a former adviser to British leaders Tony Blair and Boris Johnson. “Hillary was deployed to speak for the administration,” said Prashar, who recently made headlines when he and his infant son were attacked at a Brooklyn playground by a woman outraged by the fact that he was wearing Palestinian clothing. scarf style. “The context of the Obama and Bernie cards – the reason they are Jokers – is that they were Palestine's biggest allies and they failed them,” Prashar said. He added that the game contains “no Republicans because they are not in a position of power when it comes to foreign policy.” Since becoming available on Jan. 25, the game — which costs $35 — has sold more than 10,000 copies and is currently out of stock, with the next batch expected to ship in March, Prashar said. The profits are donated to a medical fund for children in Gaza. In addition to featuring Biden as the Ace of Spades, the deck features key members of the White House cabinet, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken (king of spades) and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (queen of spades).





A group of peace activists has created a deck of cards depicting suspected war criminals, including President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Instagram/War criminals Vice President Kamala Harris is only considered the Five of Spades because “she has less power over day-to-day decisions,” according to Prashar, adding that the group was inspired by a The story of Axios because he designed the costumes and rankings. “It's based on the casinos' treatment of colors,” Prashar said, pointing out that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is only classified as the Ten of Clubs, with clubs being among the weakest colors. Other cards in play, besides American Democrats, include Israeli officials led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ace of Diamonds).

