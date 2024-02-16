Turkey and Egypt turn the page with Erdogan's visit to Cairo

Both leaders also criticized Israel's conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire. Al-Sisi welcomed Erdogan with great fanfare at Cairo airport before the two men signed several agreements.

They both called for a new stage in relations, an increase in trade to $15 billion a year within a few years and diplomatic cooperation in the Middle East. Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel's conduct in its war against Gaza's ruler Hamas, once again took aim at the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Denounce Netanyahu

The Turkish leader, on his first visit to Egypt in more than 10 years, denounced Netanyahu's occupation, destruction and massacres. Erdogan said the Palestinians were at the top of our agenda and our priority was to establish a ceasefire as quickly as possible.

Turkey is ready to work with Egypt for the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza in the medium term, he added.

For his part, Al-Sisi criticized Israeli obstacles that make humanitarian aid enter Gaza too slowly. Egypt controls the Rafah crossing to Gaza, but Israel insists on inspecting every aid shipment.

Cairo hosted joint efforts with Qatar and the United States to negotiate a new truce between Israel and Hamas. An Israeli delegation was in Cairo on Tuesday, while a Hamas delegation was scheduled to visit the Egyptian capital on Wednesday.

Long freeze in relationships

Turkey and Egypt severed relations in 2013 after Al-Sisi, then defense minister, ousted Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, an Ankara ally and party member. Muslim fraternity movement.

At the time, Erdogan said he would never speak to someone like Al-Sisi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world's most populous nation. Relations have thawed since 2021, when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss normalization. Last July, Cairo and Ankara appointed ambassadors to their respective capitals for the first time in a decade.

In November 2022, Erdogan and Al-Sisi shook hands in Qatar, which the Egyptian presidency called a new start for their relations. The two men have since met in several other countries, including in Saudi Arabia in November and at the G20 summit in India in September.

Despite the long freeze in relations, trade between the two countries continued. According to figures from the Egyptian central bank, Turkey is Egypt's fifth largest trading partner. Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said a deal had been finalized to supply drones to Egypt.

Although the two regional powers have often been at odds, including supporting rival governments in Libya, their interests are aligned in two major conflicts: Sudan and Gaza.

Severe criticism

Erdogan has become one of The Muslim world's harshest critics of Israel for its bombings and ground offensive in Gaza, which killed at least 28,576 people, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

The war was sparked by Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to a report. AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said it would be foolish for Israel to carry out plans to assault Rafah, the southern city where more than half of Gaza's population has sought refuge from fighting, warning that it could possibly lead to genocide.

Istanbul served as a base for Hamas's political leadership before the October 7 attack. The NATO member asked Hamas leaders to leave after some were filmed celebrating the attack.

Ankara recalled its ambassador to Israel in November and has maintained intermittent communication with Hamas leaders, who see Türkiye as a potential ally in the ceasefire negotiations.

Erdogan said he had invited Al-Sisi to visit Ankara at the first opportunity.