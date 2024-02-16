What does the rise and fall of the Swatantra Party mean in the era of Narendra Modi?

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Indian National Congress was a classic major party, an organization that brought together individuals of different philosophies and political predilections. By the late 1950s, another big tent was pitched on the Maidan of Indian politics: smaller in size, yes, but accommodating perhaps an even more diverse cast of characters.

What happens when you bring together an octogenarian veteran nationalist, the Maharani of Jaipur, a suit-and-tie associate of JRD Tata, a deposed British communist, a world-minded peasant leader from Andhra Pradesh and a tycoon from a Bombay flour mill which contributed to the publication of the first Indian edition of Marx and Engelss communist manifesto?

The answer is the Swatantra Party, founded in 1959 and which briefly became India's main opposition party before disintegrating in the early 1970s. In this episode, Aditya Balasubramanian, author of Towards a free economytalks about the legacy and relevance of the Swatantras in our times, when Indian politics has once again become a one-party game.

Political commentators and academics tend to view the Swatantra Party as a self-serving alliance of feudal interests and big business. But as Balasubramanian demonstrates, it was much more than that.

It is true that the party's various leaders shared a largely conservative economic vision: India needed a free economy, liberated from the regime of permits and licenses and committed to ideas such as the defense of private property. But the leaders of the Swatantras also believed that in an era of unwavering Congress dominance, India's young democracy was drifting into dangerous waters. He urgently needed a strong and vocal opposition party.

Founding a party fiercely opposing the Jawaharlal Nehrus Congress, the Swatantras leaders said, was of equal importance to the fight against British colonial rule. Swatantra was therefore as much a healthy democracy as it was a free economy.

Balasubramanian acknowledges that the Swatantra Party may be disconnected from India's aam aadmi. Many of its leaders conversed and campaigned only in English; a Parsi candidate canvassed in rural Gujarat while carrying his own portable toilet. Nevertheless, many of their ideas were in tune with Indian and global ideological trends.

Quite unique for a party with national aspirations, Swatantra enjoyed a strong base in western and southern India. His commitment to small businesses, a lighter tax regime and the safeguarding of private property found favor with groups that had flourished in the early 20th century, such as the Kammas of Andhra Pradesh and the Patidars of Gujarat.

Internationally, Swatantra established itself as resolutely anti-communist and therefore willing to maintain friendly ties with the West. The party's interlocutors rubbed shoulders with Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman. The leaders of the Swatantras, however, did not mindlessly repeat Western neoliberal and libertarian notions. Their conception of a free economy was shaped in response to the initial difficulties of India's still nascent democracy.

Rather than just gushing let it happen doctrine, the party formulated answers to some of the burning issues of the time like growing bureaucratic corruption and rampant inflation. They claimed to represent the legacy of Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Vallabhbhai Patel rather than the free market ideologues of the United States and Europe.

The large Swatantra tent withstood multiple pushes and pulls from those standing beneath it. C. Rajagopalachari, one of Mahatma Gandhis main lieutenants, helped found the party at the age of 80. Rajagopalachari brought his strong nationalist credentials and deep ties to the Tamil literary sphere, but also some political baggage, such as tone-deaf attitudes toward caste prejudice. .

Minoo Masani, who had the ear of JRD Tata, wanted the party to represent the interests of India's middle-class citizens, but had difficulty linking the idealized middle class to actual groups of people living in India. As Swatantra struggled with electoral success, he devoted his energies to educational outreach, producing articles, books, and pamphlets on economic issues.

As Balasubramanian notes, the scale and scope of Swatantra's publications show that India's final abandonment of socialist rhetoric and planned economic policy enjoyed some support as early as the mid-20th century.

What does the rise and fall of the Swatantra Party mean in the era of Narendra Modi? While there have been many calls in recent years for the revival of a party committed to economic conservatism and political liberalism, Balasubramanian warns that the ideology of the Swatantras could be very regressive on matters of caste and gender.

Popular mobilization was the party's Achilles heel. But his commitment to a robust democracy with a vocal and viable opposition is clearly as relevant today as when Swatantra's vision was first formulated in the late 1950s.

Dinyar Patel is an Assistant Professor of History at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai. His award-winning biography of Dadabhai Naoroji, Naoroji: pioneer of Indian nationalism, was published by Harvard University Press in May 2020.

