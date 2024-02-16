Politics
Indonesia-China relations: will President-elect Prabowo confront Beijing or maintain Widodos' economic agreements?
Nur Rachmat Yuliantoro, head of the international relations department at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, said Prabowo could use Indonesia's non-alignment stance to benefit from the two superpowers' competing interests in the country.
He sees China as a major player that can provide a sufficient counterweight to the power of another major player, the United States, Nur said. Indonesia will likely continue to take a middle ground while trying to maximize the benefits of available security guarantees.
Money matters
Indonesia has the world's largest nickel reserves and in 2020 banned the export of nickel ore as part of a strategy to establish a competitive supply chain for electric vehicles and batteries. China has been an enthusiastic investor, injecting US$3.6 billion into Indonesia's nickel sector in the first half of 2022 alone.
Chinese investment has also played a central role in Widodo's Indonesian infrastructure efforts, including projects such as Southeast Asia's first high-speed train launched by Jakarta in October.
Nur predicted that Prabowo would continue Widodos' policies and maintain close ties with Beijing, especially in the context of investment and infrastructure development.
He argued that the relationships Indonesia had built with China during Widodos' tenure were too valuable to be radically changed and that doing so would only lead to losses for Indonesia.
During a visit to Jakarta last September, Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged $21.7 billion in new Chinese investment for Indonesia, adding to the previous commitment of $44.89 billion when Widodo met Chinese President Xi Jinping last July.
And so for Prabowo, in terms of politics, moving forward like this will be good.
But Pepinsky also said the former general was unlikely to be more comfortable with China in hopes of increasing infrastructure funding, due to concerns over debt.
I think he is aware of the plight of countries like Sri Lanka and Kenya that have found themselves dependent on Chinese investment, and China is not renegotiating these debts.
During a presidential debate last month, Prabowo said Indonesia was currently in a good position in terms of servicing its foreign debt at a rate that would prevent other countries from subverting its sovereignty.
It turns out that currently our external debt, as a percentage of GDP, is one of the lowest in the world, at around 40 percent, he said. With prudent and good management and a good economic strategy, particularly via downstream, we can now strengthen our negotiating position.
I'm not too worried about other countries wanting to intervene with us. We are highly respected, we never fail [on our debt]. We must have a strong defense force so that we cannot intervene.
Indonesia's external debt in the third quarter of 2023 was recorded at $393.7 billion, or 28.9 percent of its GDP, according to central bank data.
Ahmad Rizky Umar, a senior lecturer at the School of Political Science and International Studies at Australia's University of Queensland, said such scrutiny had led Prabowo's economic team to look for other sources of investment to diversify the country's portfolio. However, he noted that as long as Chinese investment remained strong, it would likely be sustained.
Sea of Discord
If the South China Sea is well managed, it will strengthen an equal and mutually beneficial partnership, indispensable for creating global peace and stability, he said in the statement.
However, when the topic of the South China Sea came up during a presidential debate in January, Prabowo stressed that Indonesia needed to strengthen its maritime defense capabilities so that it could defend itself in the North Natuna Sea.
Indonesia walks political tightrope with China over arms trade with Manila
Indonesia walks political tightrope with China over arms trade with Manila
I don't see Prabowo causing a fight, but it will be interesting to see what happens if there is another incident. [in the Natunas]which is almost inevitable, said Cornells Pepinsky.
Prabowos' campaign manifesto also describes the South China Sea as a strategic challenge for Jakarta, and future conflict between the United States and China over this controversial waterway should be anticipated to minimize potential threats to the 'Indonesia.
This minimization could take the form of increased diplomacy. Pepinsky suggested that if China continued to pose strategic challenges to Indonesia's Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea, Prabowo could attempt to play a more conciliatory role.
On foreign policy in general, Umar of the University of Queensland said Prabowo would want to take a more proactive international role than his predecessor.
Biden hails new era in US-Indonesia relations as Jokowi calls for Gaza ceasefire
Biden hails new era in US-Indonesia relations as Jokowi calls for Gaza ceasefire
Umar also argued that Prabowo would like to strengthen relations with the United States at the defense level, particularly in the context of the South China Sea. Like many Indonesian generals, Prabowo gained extensive experience in the West as part of his military training. He did part of his studies in the United States at Fort Bragg, now called Fort Liberty, as well as in Germany, illustrating the decades-long defense ties between Indonesia and the United States, which which will not be replicated by China anytime soon.
Prabowo will maintain balance [in the US-China rising rivalry] by building stronger relations with the United States in the defense sector, especially in the context of the modernization of Indonesia's defense equipment, Umar said.
Indeed, the former general has often spoken, both as a politician and as Defense Minister, of the importance of strengthening Indonesia's military power, to make it a powerful, capable country to defend its own interests. It remains to be seen whether the interests he prioritizes during his tenure align or conflict with those of China.
