Politics
In a microsecond my life changed forever
Over the past year I have been in the hospital for 6 months.
But let's go back.
One evening, I had just left the station to go home by bike. It wouldn't take more than 5 minutes to get there. I didn't come home.
The next thing I knew, I woke up in the hospital a month later. This was the third hospital I had been to. Part of my skull had been removed and inserted into my body. I didn't know why I was there. It was like I was born again, but bigger and older than before.
At the time, I thought I could talk to people, but no one understood what I was saying. A few weeks later, a surgeon told me he was close to putting my skull back in my head. He asked me to sign a form to allow him to do so.
I tried to write my name and realized I couldn't. My hand could move, but I didn't know how to write my name. He had to call my wife to ask if she would agree to the operation.
In my constituency the television was on and suddenly Boris Johnson left the British government. Then Liz Truss left too, while I was still in the hospital.
The planet I was on seemed rather strange.
I was told that I fell off my bike and hit my head very badly. But even today I have no memory of it. For a few weeks I was in an induced coma. One of my surgeons told my wife I had a 50/50 chance of dying. Later, he was told that I may never return to who I was before the accident and that it was possible that I would spend the rest of my life there. life does not speak. Unfortunately, it was much harder for my wife than for me.
Photo: After they removed part of my skull, they put a helmet on me every time I got out of bed./George Turner
My skull was removed because my brain had started to swell, it was a last resort and it saved my life.
Photo: An x-ray of my head after putting my skull back in place. Removing part of my skull saved my life. /George Turner
The doctors, surgeons and nurses saved me. And they did this, without knowing who I am. We weren't friends before we met. Every day, healthcare professionals try to help people who need it. They are great people.
For the four months after my skull was put back in my head, I continued to be in the hospital. Speech therapists helped me relearn how to eat, drink, speak, write and relearn. The physiotherapists helped me get up and walk again. Occupational therapists have helped me relearn many new skills. Psychologists help me understand my new life.
My rehabilitation now takes place at home. I haven’t been “fixed” yet.
I am grateful. My life is much better than it could be. My brain isn't as efficient as it used to be, but luckily some parts have been renewed. It's been very slow for me to write this. My brain may continue to improve and hopefully get back to close to where I was before, or not. No one knows, which is quite scary.
A friend of mine told me that many years ago he had an injury similar to mine. It took him two years to be able to work again. Telling me about his ordeal was not difficult for me to hear; it gave me hope.
I am determined to do everything I can. I have always been a fighter and will continue to be, even though this accident was the most difficult and terrifying time of my life.
I am now on a journey, without knowing where I am going. It's like I'm on a train, without knowing its destination, and what's annoying is that the journey is quite slow. The train could crash, taking you somewhere terrible, or where you were before, but also somewhere new and lovely.
The best thing to do is take the train and look outside without thinking too much about where you were before and where you might be going. Are you going to be the driver or the passenger? It's up to you.
Photo:A few months ago, I went to Venice for a weekend. I left alone to meet an old friend. /George Turner
George Turner was a writer and investigative journalist. In July 2022, he almost died after falling from his bike and suffering severe head trauma. He now writes about his experiences to support his recovery and, he hopes, inspire others facing unexpected challenges.
This article was originally published on AVERAGE. Reproduced with permission of the author.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yourtango.com/self/micro-second-life-changed-forever
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish President Erdogan visits Egypt, signs joint declaration with Al-Sisi
- In a microsecond my life changed forever
- Indonesia-China relations: will President-elect Prabowo confront Beijing or maintain Widodos' economic agreements?
- US investigates civilian deaths following Israeli airstrikes
- University of Oklahoma Athletics
- Zendaya Becomes a Fashion Robot in Metallic Mugler Couture at the Dune: Part Two Premiere in London
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- India cracks down on anonymous donations ahead of elections
- Which teams will secure a place at the Paris Olympics?
- The MAGIC of licensed fashion
- Earthquake! 1.9 6 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Jokowi congratulates Prabowo and Gibran after their lead in the polls – Politics