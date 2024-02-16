In a microsecond my life changed forever

Over the past year I have been in the hospital for 6 months.

But let's go back.

One evening, I had just left the station to go home by bike. It wouldn't take more than 5 minutes to get there. I didn't come home.

The next thing I knew, I woke up in the hospital a month later. This was the third hospital I had been to. Part of my skull had been removed and inserted into my body. I didn't know why I was there. It was like I was born again, but bigger and older than before.

At the time, I thought I could talk to people, but no one understood what I was saying. A few weeks later, a surgeon told me he was close to putting my skull back in my head. He asked me to sign a form to allow him to do so.

I tried to write my name and realized I couldn't. My hand could move, but I didn't know how to write my name. He had to call my wife to ask if she would agree to the operation.

In my constituency the television was on and suddenly Boris Johnson left the British government. Then Liz Truss left too, while I was still in the hospital.

The planet I was on seemed rather strange.

I was told that I fell off my bike and hit my head very badly. But even today I have no memory of it. For a few weeks I was in an induced coma. One of my surgeons told my wife I had a 50/50 chance of dying. Later, he was told that I may never return to who I was before the accident and that it was possible that I would spend the rest of my life there. life does not speak. Unfortunately, it was much harder for my wife than for me.

Photo: After they removed part of my skull, they put a helmet on me every time I got out of bed./George Turner

My skull was removed because my brain had started to swell, it was a last resort and it saved my life.

Photo: An x-ray of my head after putting my skull back in place. Removing part of my skull saved my life. /George Turner

The doctors, surgeons and nurses saved me. And they did this, without knowing who I am. We weren't friends before we met. Every day, healthcare professionals try to help people who need it. They are great people.

For the four months after my skull was put back in my head, I continued to be in the hospital. Speech therapists helped me relearn how to eat, drink, speak, write and relearn. The physiotherapists helped me get up and walk again. Occupational therapists have helped me relearn many new skills. Psychologists help me understand my new life.

My rehabilitation now takes place at home. I haven’t been “fixed” yet.

I am grateful. My life is much better than it could be. My brain isn't as efficient as it used to be, but luckily some parts have been renewed. It's been very slow for me to write this. My brain may continue to improve and hopefully get back to close to where I was before, or not. No one knows, which is quite scary.

A friend of mine told me that many years ago he had an injury similar to mine. It took him two years to be able to work again. Telling me about his ordeal was not difficult for me to hear; it gave me hope.

I am determined to do everything I can. I have always been a fighter and will continue to be, even though this accident was the most difficult and terrifying time of my life.

I am now on a journey, without knowing where I am going. It's like I'm on a train, without knowing its destination, and what's annoying is that the journey is quite slow. The train could crash, taking you somewhere terrible, or where you were before, but also somewhere new and lovely.

The best thing to do is take the train and look outside without thinking too much about where you were before and where you might be going. Are you going to be the driver or the passenger? It's up to you.

Photo:A few months ago, I went to Venice for a weekend. I left alone to meet an old friend. /George Turner

George Turner was a writer and investigative journalist. In July 2022, he almost died after falling from his bike and suffering severe head trauma. He now writes about his experiences to support his recovery and, he hopes, inspire others facing unexpected challenges.

This article was originally published on AVERAGE. Reproduced with permission of the author.