



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Egypt on Wednesday February 14, marking his first visit to the country since 2012. During this visit, President Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, detained discussions aimed at normalizing relations and strengthening bilateral cooperation. The two leaders sign a joint statement, highlighting their commitment to fostering closer ties between the two nations. They underlines the historical and cultural ties between Egypt and Turkey, expressing their desire to open a new chapter of collaboration. As part of their visit, Egyptian and Turkish leaders discussed regional issues, including Gaza, LibyaAnd Sudan. They emphasized the need for collaboration to effectively address these challenges. As for Gaza, they promised their support for the ceasefire, humanitarian aid and resistance against attempts to displace Palestinians. President Erdoan Express Turkey's willingness to support Egypt in the reconstruction of Gaza, offering cooperation to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and promote peace and stability in the region. Regarding Libya and their cooperation, the leaders discussed how to contribute to stability, militia withdrawal and reconstruction efforts. The visit and statements mark a change in relations between Egypt and Turkey. Turkey and Egypt severed relations in 2013 after the ouster of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. Turkey's Erdoan had repeatedly criticized Egypt's Sisi for ousting the Muslim Brotherhood, while Egypt accused Turkey of harboring terrorists belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood. Since 2021, Egypt and Turkey have established closer relations, particularly on the economic level. Trade and investment relations between Egypt and Turkey have seen steady growth since 2021, with Egypt become Turkey's first trading partner in Africa. During Erdogan's visit to Egypt, the two leaders also expressed their intention to further strengthen trade, aiming to increase it to $15 billion (463 billion Egyptian pounds) in the coming years. They also explored new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the areas of energy, tourism, education and culture. The visit marked the desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including defense and military ties. Both presidents expressed their commitment to deepening these collaborations, with Turkey recently announcing his plans to sell warplanes to Egypt.

