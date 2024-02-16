Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Qatar Emir for release of 8 Indians imprisoned in Qatar





Prime Minister Modi today thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of 8 Indians Doha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for the release of eight Indian nationals, sentenced to death after being arrested in August 2022. Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with the Emir of Qatar, mainly focused on significantly developing India-Qatar relations in the areas of trade, energy, investments and new technologies . Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told a press briefing that Prime Minister Modi thanked the Emir for supporting the welfare of the Indian community in the Gulf country. “The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community and, in this regard, expressed his deep gratitude to the Amir for the release of eight Indian nationals from Al-Dahra. “We are extremely happy to see them back in India,” said Mr. Kwatra. Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Qatari capital last night after concluding a two-day visit to the UAE. The navy veterans were sentenced to death on October 26 by Qatar's Court of First Instance. The Court of Appeal of this Gulf country commuted the death sentence on December 28 and sentenced them to prison terms of varying lengths. In December, Prime Minister Modi met the Emir of Qatar on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed the “welfare of the Indian community” in Qatar. The former Indian navy personnel have apparently been accused of espionage, but neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi have made the accusations against them public. Mr. Kwatra said the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and the Emir focused on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade partnership, investment cooperation and energy ties. The two leaders discussed the need for strategic investments and strategic partnerships in the areas of energy and technology, he added. The foreign minister said Prime Minister Modi's visit to Doha laid the foundation for taking India-Qatar relations to a much higher level in various areas, with both sides considering using the investment as a vehicle to build a long-term strategic partnership. India and Qatar are considering expanding trade baskets to link them to regional trade, he said. Prime Minister Modi also invited Emir Hamad Al-Thani to visit India, Kwatra added. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

