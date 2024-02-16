Connect with us

Families of Indonesian activists tortured by soldiers 25 years ago shocked by general election victory

In pouring rain outside the presidential palace in the capital, Jakarta, activists' relatives held up posters with photos of the generals they held responsible for the 1998 disappearances. One of the photos showed Subianto.

Mr. Prabowo, if you want to become president, please resolve the cases of forced disappearance so that we, the victims' families, can have peace, Paian Siahaan, 77, told the Associated Press.

His son, Munandar Siahaan, was one of the activists who was attacked by soldiers during the collapse of Suharto's authoritarian regime. Munandar Siahaan and 12 others remain missing.

Another protester, Maria Catarina Sumarsih, 71, said her son was shot dead by security forces in 1998 on a university campus. She read a letter addressed to Widodo which condemned Subianto's electoral victory. His running mate, vice-presidential candidate, is Widodo's eldest son.

Subianto should have avoided human rights issues in his campaign and benefited from many voters' attention on his promise to continue Widodos' economic roadmap, said Adhi Primarizki of the School of International Studies S. Rajaratnam, a Jakarta think tank.

Unfortunately, human rights issues are not a popular topic in this election, Primarizki said. Many voters were too young to witness human rights violations during the Soeharto era.

