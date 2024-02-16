UPDATE 1-Indonesian Prabowo set to become president, markets recover

(Updates with market and media reaction)

By Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, February 15 (Reuters) –

Prabowo Subianto appeared poised Thursday to become Indonesia's next president later this year, according to unofficial figures that the former special forces commander

winner

a hotly contested election from the first round.

The 72-year-old defense minister declared a “victory for all Indonesians” in front of his jubilant supporters on Wednesday evening, after rapid counting of ballots by independent pollsters – accurate in previous elections – showed that he had won almost 60% of the vote.

Indonesian markets

He welcomed the tally unequivocally and rallied behind Prabowo's promise to follow President Joko Widodo's policies in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The country's stock market rose 2.2%, while the rupee strengthened 0.3% to its highest level in a month before paring its gains.

This political veteran with a hardcore military background had an insurmountable lead over his rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who were at least 33 points behind.

A slower preliminary count by the election commission, with about 40 percent of votes counted, put Prabowo in the lead with about 56 percent.

Anies' and Ganjar's teams earlier said they were investigating allegations of “systematic and massive fraud” but provided no evidence.

Analysts said there was no sign of voter fraud.

The national electoral agency is expected to announce official results by March 20 and, if confirmed, the new president will take office in October.

“His apparent victory in the first round should remove uncertainty over who will lead the next administration,” said Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays. “He appears to be the chosen successor of outgoing President Joko Widodo and has promised political continuity, which should reassure investors.”

Jokowi, as the popular incumbent president is known, has not explicitly endorsed any candidate, but Prabowo's running mate is the president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is expected to become the youngest vice president in the country's history. Indonesia.

The two pledged to continue Jokowi's efforts to position the resource-rich G20 economy as a hub for electric vehicles, expand massive infrastructure and social assistance efforts, and create millions of jobs.

His rival Anies, a former governor of Jakarta who received 25% of the vote, said his team would wait for official results and respect the people's decision.

The days leading up to the vote were marked by protests against Jokowi, criticized for political interference after his high-profile appearances in Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling changed the eligibility criteria, allowing his son to join the leading group.

Jokowi's allies have denied any interference.

Prabowo has long been accused of past misdeeds, including involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of student activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor.

The allegations are unproven and he has always denied responsibility.

During his campaign, he transformed his image from an angry nationalist and military hardliner to a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure, attracting a huge youth following on social media in a country where more than half of the nearly 205 million voters are under control. 40.

Yet as his supporters celebrated Prabowo's apparent resounding victory in his third attempt, the reaction of other Indonesians ranged from caution to dismay.

#RIP DEMOKRASI was among the trending topics on social media platform X in the Southeast Asian country.

In an opinion piece titled “Finally a Victory”, the Jakarta Post noted that Prabowo's expected victory came following a public outcry over Jokowi's alleged misconduct during the election.

“The next step for Prabowo… will be to prove his critics wrong, that instead of being an undemocratic politician, he can be a consensus builder and a compassionate leader of stable character,” said the newspaper.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Kate Lamb, Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Ed Davies; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Raju Gopalakrishnan)