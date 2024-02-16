Politics
UPDATE 1-Indonesian Prabowo set to become president, markets recover
(Updates with market and media reaction)
By Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, February 15 (Reuters) –
Prabowo Subianto appeared poised Thursday to become Indonesia's next president later this year, according to unofficial figures that the former special forces commander
winner
a hotly contested election from the first round.
The 72-year-old defense minister declared a “victory for all Indonesians” in front of his jubilant supporters on Wednesday evening, after rapid counting of ballots by independent pollsters – accurate in previous elections – showed that he had won almost 60% of the vote.
Indonesian markets
He welcomed the tally unequivocally and rallied behind Prabowo's promise to follow President Joko Widodo's policies in Southeast Asia's largest economy. The country's stock market rose 2.2%, while the rupee strengthened 0.3% to its highest level in a month before paring its gains.
This political veteran with a hardcore military background had an insurmountable lead over his rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who were at least 33 points behind.
A slower preliminary count by the election commission, with about 40 percent of votes counted, put Prabowo in the lead with about 56 percent.
Anies' and Ganjar's teams earlier said they were investigating allegations of “systematic and massive fraud” but provided no evidence.
Analysts said there was no sign of voter fraud.
The national electoral agency is expected to announce official results by March 20 and, if confirmed, the new president will take office in October.
“His apparent victory in the first round should remove uncertainty over who will lead the next administration,” said Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays. “He appears to be the chosen successor of outgoing President Joko Widodo and has promised political continuity, which should reassure investors.”
Jokowi, as the popular incumbent president is known, has not explicitly endorsed any candidate, but Prabowo's running mate is the president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is expected to become the youngest vice president in the country's history. Indonesia.
The two pledged to continue Jokowi's efforts to position the resource-rich G20 economy as a hub for electric vehicles, expand massive infrastructure and social assistance efforts, and create millions of jobs.
His rival Anies, a former governor of Jakarta who received 25% of the vote, said his team would wait for official results and respect the people's decision.
The days leading up to the vote were marked by protests against Jokowi, criticized for political interference after his high-profile appearances in Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling changed the eligibility criteria, allowing his son to join the leading group.
Jokowi's allies have denied any interference.
Prabowo has long been accused of past misdeeds, including involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of student activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor.
The allegations are unproven and he has always denied responsibility.
During his campaign, he transformed his image from an angry nationalist and military hardliner to a cuddly, cat-loving grandfather figure, attracting a huge youth following on social media in a country where more than half of the nearly 205 million voters are under control. 40.
Yet as his supporters celebrated Prabowo's apparent resounding victory in his third attempt, the reaction of other Indonesians ranged from caution to dismay.
#RIP DEMOKRASI was among the trending topics on social media platform X in the Southeast Asian country.
In an opinion piece titled “Finally a Victory”, the Jakarta Post noted that Prabowo's expected victory came following a public outcry over Jokowi's alleged misconduct during the election.
“The next step for Prabowo… will be to prove his critics wrong, that instead of being an undemocratic politician, he can be a consensus builder and a compassionate leader of stable character,” said the newspaper.
(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Kate Lamb, Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Ed Davies; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Raju Gopalakrishnan)
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/1-indonesias-prabowo-set-become-040446639.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UPDATE 1-Indonesian Prabowo set to become president, markets recover
- Ye + Ty Dolla Sign Join Rolling Loud Lineup at Hollywood Park – Daily News
- World Table Tennis Team Championships: Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula Stun World No. 1 and 2, but India goes to China
- Fair Lawn Public Library lends wedding dresses
- 'It was all a lie': House Oversight Committee member reflects on former FBI informant's arrest
- Turkey and Egypt turn a new page with Erdogan's visit to Cairo
- Voters in two UK special elections deliver verdict as gloom grows for Sunak government
- IT actor Bill Skarsgrd arrested for drug possession in Sweden
- Thompson is a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award
- Minimalism and maximalism denim duel at men's fashion weeks
- Canada must stay in the clean energy race
- App data appears in Google Sheets but is “not saved”