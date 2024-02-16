Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet in Munich on February 16





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Munich on Friday, the State Department said. The planned meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in the German city, announced by the department on Thursday, is part of efforts to increase high-level engagements after months of heightened tensions over issues ranging from a spy balloon alleged Chinese and Taiwan trade restrictions. . The combined photo shows China's top diplomat Wang Yi (right, Getty/Kyodo) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Kyodo) Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, and Wang held more than 12 hours of discussions over two days last month in Thailand, with issues on the table including military-to-military communication, security of artificial intelligence, Taiwan and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis. It was the first in-person meeting of senior officials from the two countries since Taiwan's presidential election in mid-January, won by Lai Ching-te of the ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party. Following their meeting in Bangkok, a senior US administration official said President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to speak by telephone this spring. Blinken's meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference is also a follow-up to the US and Chinese presidents' summit near San Francisco in November. Biden and Xi then agreed to reopen military-to-military lines of communication at multiple levels and work together on transnational challenges such as counternarcotics to help build trust between the geopolitical rivals. Since then, despite disagreements on various political and economic issues, the United States and China have gradually taken steps to revive their cooperation where possible. In late January, they launched a task force to help quell exports of fentanyl ingredients, which are fueling a deadly drug crisis in the United States. The two countries also plan to begin a dialogue this spring on the safe use of artificial intelligence. Related coverage: US says Biden, Xi to hold phone talks in spring OPINION: US-China Relations: Filoli Summit and Beyond China's top diplomat warns US against Taiwan independence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2024/02/faecd00dd346-urgent-top-us-chinese-diplomats-to-meet-in-munich-on-friday.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos