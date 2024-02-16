Controversial former general Prabowo Subianto will likely be Indonesia's next president. Here's what it means for Southeast Asia's largest democracy

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is declaring a quick victory in his third attempt to become the country's president. Prabowo was the favorite in the electionsheld on Wednesday, promising to continue the policies of his popular predecessor, Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

According to several private “quick counts” carried out by independent pollsters based on a sample of polling stations, Prabowo, 72, has almost 60% of the votes, which would be enough to avoid a second round. Polls show more than 90% of the votes as of 1:30 p.m. local time. The other two candidates, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, yet to concede.

More than 200 million people were eligible to vote Wednesday, in the world's largest single-day election. Indonesians also voted for local and national legislators.

Markets seem to have welcomed Prabowo's first declaration of victory. The Jakarta Composite Index, which tracks stocks traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, jumped 2.2% in early trading, the biggest rise since May 2022, according to Bloomberg. (The index pared those early gains on Thursday, now up about 1.6% from the previous day's close.)

A decisive victory for Prabowo in the first round would be beneficial for markets, Maybank said in a Thursday note, because it would reduce “the incentives for opponents to initiate serious electoral litigation” and thus create uncertainty. Maybank analysts also suggested that markets were expecting a clear victory for Prabowo, pointing to a recent rally in banking stocks like Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Central Asia.

“Prabowo campaigned on the basis of a commitment to continuity by pledging to continue President Jokowi's flagship policies,” wrote Brian Lee, an economist at Maybank Securities. “We expect policies such as swallowing resources, infrastructure development and relocation of capital (Nusantara) continue.

The story continues

In 2019, Jokowi announced an ambitious plan to move Indonesia's capital from Jakarta on the island of Java to “Nusantara”, a yet-to-be-built capital on the island of Borneo. The administration argued that the move was necessary because Jakarta suffers from congestion and flooding. The current capital is also sinking due to overexploitation of groundwater.

The government hopes to move up to 1.9 million people to Nusantara by 2045, with civil servants possibly moving as early as this year. (More than 10 million people live in Jakarta). Indonesia hopes to inaugurate the city in August, but Bloomberg Reports that the project faces financing constraints as Indonesia attempts to woo international investors to cover 80% of its $34 billion cost.

Jokowi also tried to take advantage of the country's natural resources. Indonesia is home to one of the largest reserves nickel, an important component in the manufacture of EV batteries or stainless steel. The Jokowi administration banned nickel ore exports in January 2020 to encourage investment in its domestic metallurgical industry. Jokowi has also courted electric vehicle companies like Tesla to establish manufacturing facilities in the country, with mixed success.

Prabowo promises continuity with Jokowi in another way: Prabowo's running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Jokowi's son.

Lee warns that Prabowo might be less conservative when it comes to spending. The presidential candidate has proposed costly initiatives like a free lunch program for schoolchildren, which could cost around 400 trillion Indonesian rupiahs ($25.6 billion), or around 2% of the country's current GDP.

Prabowo could target Indonesia's energy subsidies to free up revenue for his programs, Eddy Soeparno, vice chairman of Prabowo's campaign team, said in a statement. Bloomberg television interview THURSDAY. Indonesia spends 350 trillion Indonesian rupiahs ($22 billion) on subsidies for diesel and cooking oil. Fuel prices have been subject to mass student protests in 2022.

Who is Prabowo Subianto?

Prabowo first ran for president in 2014 and then again in 2019, losing to Joko. He publicly disputed THE results on both occasions, but Joko appointed him to be Minister of Defense in 2019. I think I don't need to talk to him about his work, he knows more than me,” Jokowi said. said at the time.

But Prabowo has a controversial past. Although the candidate presented himself as an affable grandfather figure to young voters, he also a connection to the late Indonesian dictator Suharto, who resigned in 1998 in response to the social unrest that followed the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Prabowo also served as special forces commander under Suharto and was related atrocities in East Timor and the 1998 kidnapping of 20 democracy activists. Prabowo denies any wrongdoing in both cases. The United States banned Prabowo from entering the country due to his human rights record until 2020, when the Pentagon invited him in his capacity as Indonesian Minister of Defense. Prabowo was also married to Suharto's daughter, although the two separated after the dictator's fall in 1998.

The candidate choice of running mate is also controversial. Gibran, 36, is the eldest son of President Jokowi and is the mayor of Surakarta. Normally, a presidential or vice-presidential candidate in Indonesia must be over 40 years old. But an Indonesian court ruled in October, candidates under 40, like Gibrancan, run for higher positions if they have previously held elected regional positions. The decision was made by Jokowi's brother-in-law.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com