Turkey will stop sending imams to German mosques

For decades, the Turkish government has sent imams to work in mosques across Germany. But the German Interior Ministry recently announced that it had reached an agreement with the Turkish government to end this practice.

These imams, currently numbering around a thousand, are Turkish civil servants. Imams are sent to Germany on a rotation of four to six years, based on a long-standing agreement between the two governments. They work with the Germans more than 2.8 million residents with Turkish citizenship or heritage.

This practice has been the subject of strong criticism in Germany in recent years. German politicians have accused Turkish imams of spying on their flocks or abuse their position promote support for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party.

The German government has described its plan to replace imported imams with German-trained imams as a way of replacing imported imams with German-trained imams. important step for integration. On the other hand, some observers wonder if this will change anything for Germany 5 million Muslims.

As part of my ongoing research into history of migration between Türkiye And GermanyI studied the origins of this exchange and the objectives pursued by the two governments in bringing Turkish imams to Germany.

Efforts by both states to intervene in the religious lives of Muslims by selecting which imams can preach in German mosques have a long history, although such efforts do not always achieve the governments' goals.

The strategy of sending imams

A 1961 agreement led to Turkish guest workers being sent to Germany to meet the labor demands of its booming postwar economy. Many recruited workers and their families chose to settle permanently in Germany. In 1974, a year after labor recruitment ended, at least 1 million Turkish citizens resided in Germany.

It was only in the 1980s that the Turkish government began sending cohorts of imams abroad, after it became clear that a significant Turkish population was in Germany to stay.

This approach was motivated by several objectives. One was to use state imams to create an alternative to Islamic groups active in Germany who opposed the secular Turkish state. Another was to use imams to promote the continuation of ties with Turkey among the Turkish diaspora in Germany, encouraging them to continue investing in Turkey.

In the 1980s, conservative governments increasingly used Islam to encourage national unity in Turkey, for example by making religious education compulsory in schools and revising school curricula to emphasize emphasis on Turkey's Islamic heritage. Sending imams abroad was an example of this strategy exported to the Turkish diaspora abroad.

Only Turkish imams for Germany

In the early 1980s, German authorities, like their Turkish counterparts, were concerned about the country's Islamic institutions. Historian Alexander Konrad demonstrated that unsubstantiated information on corporal punishment and political extremism Courses dedicated to learning the Quran gained great popularity in Germany in the 1970s.

When German diplomats and Turkish officials began discussing their shared concerns at meetings in Ankara in 1980, they quickly found common ground. As diplomatic cables in the German Federal Foreign Office archives reporting on these discussions reveal, Turkish and German officials agreed that having the right imams in German mosques would solve the social and political problems that they thought it was caused by extremist imams. And they believed that the imams employed by the Turkish state were certainly well-trained and moderate.

As a result, as I learned from guidelines held in the State Archives of North Rhine-Westphalia, German policymakers had begun as early as 1982 to issue entry visas directly to the Turkish government for distribution. to the imams he selected to serve in Germany. From the end of the 1980s, more than 500 Turkish state imams were active in Germany.

At the same time, the entry visas of all other imams were more closely controlled. This meant that imams from Turkey or anywhere in the world who wanted to work in Germany but were not employed by the Turkish government faced new obstacles. I learned from judgments from the German Federal Archives that some imams who were already working in Germany were forced to leave the country due to the new policy.

Limits to the influence of imams in the Turkish state

Both governments assumed that Turkish state imams would be able to reshape German mosques, eliminate perceived extremism, and ensure secular Islamic practice in Germany. However, this agreement did not lead to the results desired by the Turkish or German governments.

There were several reasons for this. On the one hand, imams often arrived with limited knowledge of German and Germany. For this reason, they relied on members of the local Turkish community, as the sociologist points out Rauf Ceylon has argued.

Contrary to what German and Turkish officials might have thought, these imams could not simply take control of the often long-established mosques to which they were assigned. This meant that the control the Turkish government exercised over German mosques through them was partial and dependent on local buy-in.

Additionally, not all mosques in Germany received Turkish state imams. Migrants of Turkish origin and their descendants have created Islamic institutions and organized their religious lives for decades. without intervention from the Turkish state. These institutions did not disappear with the arrival of competition in the form of Turkish state imams. From time to time, many Muslims of Turkish origin choose to attend mosques run by Turkish state imams, but many do not.

Imams trained in Germany?

During the more than 40 years of sending Turkish state imams to Germany, the German and Turkish governments have invested their work with great expectations. And now, as the end of these imam exchanges approaches, German officials continue to assume that changing who preaches in mosques will radically alter the religious lives of German Muslims.

In the coming years, imams trained at German academies will increasingly replace Turkish state imams as they complete their rotations in Germany and return home. According to this plan, the end result will be that only domestically trained German-speaking imams will work in German mosques in the near future. German officials describes the new model as an important step for the integration and participation of Muslim communities in Germany.

Ultimately, as history shows, it is German Muslims themselves, not the imams who lead them in prayer, who will determine whether this is the case.