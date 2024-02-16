Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project by NTPC Green Energy Ltd





On February 16, 2024, Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 300 MW Nokhra Solar Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited through video conferencing. Situated on 1,550 acres in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, this project is being developed under CPSU Scheme (Phase II) with an investment of Rs 1,803 crore, aimed at providing green energy to the state of Telangana . Expected to generate 730 million units of electricity per year, this project will not only light up over 1.3 lakh homes but also help mitigate 6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year. Over a period of 25 years, it is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by a total of 15 million tonnes. More than 13 lakh solar PV modules have been installed in this project under the flagship projectMade in Indiaprogram, thereby strengthening the Indian government's determination toAtmanirbhar Bharat. As NTPC actively engages in a “just transition” by integrating more clean energy into its portfolio, this project is poised to significantly reduce carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, aims to lead NTPC's renewable energy journey with an operational capacity of over 3.4 GW and a pipeline of 26 GW, of which 7 GW is under construction. Implementation. NTPC Limited, India's largest integrated power utility with an installed capacity of 74 GW, contributes 25% of India's total electricity generation. By 2032, NTPC aims to increase its non-fossil fuel-based capacity to 45-50% of the company's portfolio, including 60 GW of renewable energy capacity, with the total portfolio reaching 130 GW. NTPC has also partnered with Niti Aayog to support India's efforts to achieve net zero emissions. Like that: As Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://solarquarter.com/2024/02/16/honorable-prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-inaugurate-300-mw-nokhra-solar-project-by-ntpc-green-energy-ltd/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos