Whiskey takes on Chinese market dominated by baijiu





By Katie SilverEconomic journalist Getty Images Lunar New Year is traditionally a time to gather with family and friends to eat and drink. And for hundreds of years, China's drink of choice for these celebrations has been baijiu – a clear spirit made from fermented grains that packs a powerful punch. Baijiu is also often drunk neat and at social events such as weddings and birthdays. Its alcohol by volume (ABV) can exceed 60% – in comparison, spirits like Scotch whiskey and tequila typically have an ABV of around 40%. “Baijiu certainly still has a place in Chinese alcohol consumption, even among younger consumers,” says Allison Malmsten, director of public research at Daxue Consulting. It accounts for well over 90% of spirits sales in China, with annual sales of around $160 billion ($127 billion). However, in recent times, foreign drinks have gained popularity in what is the world's largest spirits market. A whole new story In 2022, whiskey sales in China were valued at $2.3 billion, according to market research firm Euromonitor International. This figure is expected to almost triple by 2027, as the whiskey market is expected to grow at a rate around five times that seen globally. These sales are driven by young, middle-class, urban, educated and increasingly female drinkers. Many of them eschew baijiu in favor of lower-alcohol spirits from outside China, according to Ms. Malmsten. The growth in demand for whiskey in particular has helped encourage international brands to open distilleries across China. Getty Images Pernod Ricard launched its Chuan Pure malt whiskey in December Among them is French drinks giant Pernod-Ricard, which owns the Jameson Irish whiskey brand as well as Beefeater Gin and Absolut Vodka. It is investing $140 million in a production base near Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan province. UK-based rival Diageo also opened a factory in Yunnan province in December and is currently testing production with plans to be fully operational later this year. The company is also opening an innovation hub for the Asia-Pacific region in Shanghai. “We are here for a long-term project,” Atul Chhaparwal, managing director of Diageo in China, told the BBC. He's optimistic about the market, saying demand is so strong there's room for everyone. “Given the dynamism of the overall whiskey category in China, there will be ample space for single malts, blended whiskies, local players and imported whiskey to grow,” he says. “Whiskey currently represents less than 2% of total spirits consumed in China, which indicates the room for maneuver that everyone has here,” he adds. This includes local distilleries that have sprung up across the country. Pernod estimates there are between 30 and 50, many of which are still under construction. The whiskey market is also growing in other parts of Asia. “The growth is immense,” Jamie Li, of spirits retailer Maison du Whiskey, told the BBC at the French company's store in Singapore. In 2022, whiskey sales in China were valued at $2.3 billion Mr Li, who heads sales in South Korea, Japan and China, expects a boom during the Lunar New Year as Chinese tourists visit Singapore. “Chinese New Year is a bit like Christmas in Europe: it's festive, people want to spend money, buy nice gifts and have something memorable. So whiskey is part of their memory,” says- he. There are also a growing number of collectors who “buy and hold” bottles of whiskey that are expected to increase in value. But not everything is easy for the Chinese whiskey market, warns Ms. Malmsten. “Local distilleries are still in their infancy. 80% of the whiskey has only been aged for two years or less. There is a lack of barrels and a lack of professionals to help with production,” she laments. Still, if the success of China's wine industry is anything to go by, “watch this space” when it comes to whiskey. “What we saw with the Chinese wine industry is that once it started to mature, the demand for Chinese wines skyrocketed. In our recent survey, we found that after the French wines, Chinese wines are the second favorite,” explains Ms. Malmsten. “As whiskey production in China matures, we may also see a similar increase in demand for domestically produced whiskey.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/business-68236672 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos