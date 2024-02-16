Gaza conflict: Erdogan goes to Egypt for negotiations after 12 years

Amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Egypt to discuss the situation. Erdogan's trip, reported Thursday by Turkish media, marked his first visit to Egypt in 12 years.

During this visit, the Turkish president said that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was their first topic of discussion.

He stressed: “We continue our cooperation and fight in solidarity with our Egyptian brothers to end the massacre in Gaza. »

Erdogan prioritizes the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in his negotiations with Egypt. He pledges to continue his cooperation for peace and stability, pledging to stand in solidarity with his Egyptian counterparts to end the bloodshed in Gaza.

This trip comes in a context of breakdown in relations between Egypt and Turkey following the 2012 coup d'état against Mohamed Morsi.

President Erdogan has pledged to soon increase trade with Egypt to $15 billion. He highlighted ongoing assessments of energy and defense cooperation between the two countries.

“I would like to highlight the continued ties between our peoples over the past ten years, while our trade and investment relations have seen constant growth,” Sissi was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo deteriorated in 2013 when former Egyptian army chief Sissi removed Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey, from power. Morsi, who was Egypt's first democratically elected president, was ousted after a year in office.