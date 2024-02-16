Connect with us

Growing economic problems for the Chinese government

The National People's Congress (NPC) is always an important event in the Chinese political calendar, not because it involves real political debate and discussion, but because it is where government leaders set their agenda for the 'year.

This year's congress, which begins March 5, will be particularly important as Xi Jinping's regime faces a deteriorating economic situation with no sign of recovery in sight.

In general terms, this includes: the onset of deflation, a fall in stock markets and worsening problems in the housing and real estate sector, which contributes around 25 percent to the economy's growth.

Added to this is the Biden administration's increasingly aggressive economic offensive, coupled with increasingly overt military preparations and Donald Trump's recent threat to impose 60% tariffs on all Chinese products if he becomes president again, a very real threat. possibility.

This time last year, the government hoped that lifting zero-COVID public health measures would provide a boost to the economy, even though it knew millions of people would die. The death toll rose to 2 million, but apart from a brief surge in the early months of last year, the hoped-for economic recovery has not materialized.

The clearest expression of the economic slowdown is the strengthening of the grip of deflationary forces. Data released earlier this month showed consumer prices fell in January at their fastest pace in 15 years, down 0.8% year on year.

This is the fourth consecutive monthly decline and the largest decline since 2009 following the global financial crisis which led to the loss of 23 million jobs in China.

Many economists have warned that a range of economic indicators are flashing red and that if deflation continues, it will undermine consumer and business confidence, creating a feedback loop in which lower spending will create new deflationary pressures .

Consumer price deflation began last July, with prices either flat or falling every month except August since then. The drop in producer prices, those charged at the factory gate, was even more marked. They fell every month last year and fell another 2.5 percent in January.

