Growing economic problems for the Chinese government

The National People's Congress (NPC) is always an important event in the Chinese political calendar, not because it involves real political debate and discussion, but because it is where government leaders set their agenda for the 'year.

This year's congress, which begins March 5, will be particularly important as Xi Jinping's regime faces a deteriorating economic situation with no sign of recovery in sight.

In general terms, this includes: the onset of deflation, a fall in stock markets and worsening problems in the housing and real estate sector, which contributes around 25 percent to the economy's growth.

Added to this is the Biden administration's increasingly aggressive economic offensive, coupled with increasingly overt military preparations and Donald Trump's recent threat to impose 60% tariffs on all Chinese products if he becomes president again, a very real threat. possibility.

This time last year, the government hoped that lifting zero-COVID public health measures would provide a boost to the economy, even though it knew millions of people would die. The death toll rose to 2 million, but apart from a brief surge in the early months of last year, the hoped-for economic recovery has not materialized.

The clearest expression of the economic slowdown is the strengthening of the grip of deflationary forces. Data released earlier this month showed consumer prices fell in January at their fastest pace in 15 years, down 0.8% year on year.

This is the fourth consecutive monthly decline and the largest decline since 2009 following the global financial crisis which led to the loss of 23 million jobs in China.

Many economists have warned that a range of economic indicators are flashing red and that if deflation continues, it will undermine consumer and business confidence, creating a feedback loop in which lower spending will create new deflationary pressures .

Consumer price deflation began last July, with prices either flat or falling every month except August since then. The drop in producer prices, those charged at the factory gate, was even more marked. They fell every month last year and fell another 2.5 percent in January.

At the NPC, China's new Premier Li Qiang will present his first government work report, outlining the government's growth target, its deficit projections and the general direction of economic, social and foreign policies for 2024.

Growth projections will be carefully scrutinized amid speculation that the government figures are overestimated. Last year, growth was 5.2 percent, slightly above the 5 percent target, the lowest level in three decades. There is considerable doubt whether growth in 2024 will reach this level.

In the recent period, the government has implemented certain measures to stimulate the economy. But they have been described as being piecemeal and falling far short of what is needed.

One of the main problems facing economic decision-makers is the crisis in real estate and real estate development.

Since 2021, more than 50 Chinese real estate companies have defaulted on their debts, including two of the largest, Evergrande and Country Garden. Evergrande was placed into liquidation by a Hong Kong court order late last month and Country Garden, which had been presented as a safe business unlike Evergrande, defaulted last October.

According to a report from New York Times (NYT), published late last month, the housing downturn, already the longest on record, is not only dragging on, but accelerating.

Home sales in China fell 6.5 percent on the year and plunged 17.1 percent in December compared to the same month a year earlier.

To show how precipitous the fall was, Country Garden reported that pre-sales of unfinished apartments fell for the ninth consecutive month in December and were down 69 percent from a year earlier.

Across the sector, the completion of homes that have been paid for, in whole or in part, is a major problem because the companies building them are running out of money.

The New York Times article cited calculations by Japanese financial firm Nomura, which estimated there were 20 million pre-sold units waiting to be completed, which would require $450 billion in financing.

The government is trying to put pressure on financial institutions to provide loans to real estate developers. Last month, Xiao Yuanqi, deputy director of the National Regulatory Administration, said they have an unavoidable responsibility to provide strong support to the real estate sector. They should not eliminate loans for struggling projects, but should find ways to support them.

But this injunction only highlights the contradictions in government policy. The real estate downturn, which has so far found its most brutal expression in the fate of Evergrande and the unrest in Country Garden, was triggered in mid-2020 by the government's decision to order the tightening of the credit known as the three reds. lines.

This decision was driven by concerns that debt growth was unsustainable and would lead to a financial crisis if it continued, and by the decision that it was necessary to move away from the debt-based growth path. real estate and infrastructure construction.

A note published by Larry Hu, chief economist of the Macquarie financial group, cited in the New York Times article, highlights the vicious circle currently at work. Property developers' debt problems have kept buyers away, fearing they will not receive their homes, while a decline in new business has only worsened developers' financial problems.

Echoing calls by others for the government to intervene with a big bazooka, he said the main thing to watch was whether the government would intervene to stop the contagion by bailing out businesses. Hu said Chinese authorities should consider something like the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) developed in the United States in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

Another complication is the fall in the stock market which, despite some temporary boosts resulting from government interventions, continues. Last month, the day after Premier Li Qiang called for strong measures to halt the slide in stock markets, more than 40 percent of attendees at a Goldman Sachs conference in Hong Kong said in a survey that they considered China an uninvestable country.

The government is clearly concerned by the fall which saw the benchmark MSCI index fall more than 60% from its peak in early 2021. Earlier this month, the chairman of its securities regulator was removed from office. No official reason was given, but it was clear that he was fired due to the market crisis.

And unless the government takes major initiatives, the economic and stock market slide looks set to continue.