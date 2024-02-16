Egypt and Turkey aim to increase trade to $15 billion in coming years





Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoan attended the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries, as they seek to enhance their exchanges sales to $15 billion over the next few years. The two presidents signed a joint statement on the restructuring of the Egypt-Turkey high-level strategic cooperation council meetings. During a joint press conference with Erdogan at Ettehadiya Palace, Sisi said: “I would like to start by welcoming His Excellency Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on his first visit to Egypt in more than 10 years. We are opening a new page between our two countries to enrich our bilateral relations and put them on the right track. I affirm our pride and our gratitude for our historical relationship with Turkey and the common civilizational and cultural heritage between us,” he added. Egypt is currently Turkey's largest trading partner in Africa, and Turkey is one of the most important destinations for Egyptian exports. We will together seek to increase trade to $15 billion in the coming years, strengthen joint investments and open new areas of cooperation,” he said. Sisi further said that he agreed with President Erdoan on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and achieving calm in the West Bank so that the peace process can resume as soon as possible. quickly possible – leading to the declaration of a sovereign Palestinian state. with East Jerusalem as its capital. The two leaders also stressed the need to strengthen joint consultations on the Libyan crisis, in order to contribute to the holding of presidential and legislative elections and to unify the country's military institutions. Sisi said: “We appreciate that our success in achieving security and political stability in Libya is a model to follow, as countries in the region are the most capable of understanding its complexities and ways to resolve differences that exist there. » During the discussions, the two presidents also assured their common interest in cooperating for Africa and working to foster its development efforts to achieve stability and prosperity. Sisi concluded his speech by saying: “I look forward to responding to the invitation of the Turkish President to visit Turkey next April, to continue working on improving relations between the two countries in various fields, d in a way that is commensurate with their history and their common cultural heritage.

