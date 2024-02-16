Rochdale Row tests Starmers' leadership, plus the woman who helped bring down Weinstein





A week that was supposed to bring even more woe to Rishi Sunak has become arguably the biggest test of Keir Starmers' leadership. The Labor Party had to suspend two of its parliamentary candidates for making comments about Israel. For Starmer, who put his reputation on the line by ridding the Labor Party of anti-Semitism, this was hugely embarrassing. Nish and Coco reflect on the grotesque situation in Rochdale, where Azhar Ali will appear as Labor candidate in the by-election in a few weeks, despite the party having withdrawn its support for him. As the Horizon Post Office scandal puts the use of non-disclosure agreements back in the spotlight, we hear from a woman who's made it her mission to prevent NDAs from being used to silence victims . Zelda Perkins, former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, tells Nish and Coco about the traumatic experience of signing her NDA, which she likens to a simulated legal drowning, and why she chose to break it to help expose the crimes of film producers. On an optimistic note, she reveals how politicians across the political spectrum are helping her achieve change. Wrexham FC owners Ryan Renolds and Rob McElhenney are among the heroes and villains, as are three Warwickshire County Council councilors. Also find out why Nish ditched Coco on Valentine's Day and why they want your Jason Statham-inspired movie art. Pod Save the UK is a low-profile production for Crooked Media. Contact us by email : [email protected] WhatsApp: 07514 644 572 (UK) or + 44 7514 644 572 Instagram: https://instagram.com/podsavetheuk Twitter: https://twitter.com/podsavetheuk TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@podsavetheuk Facebook: https://facebook.com/podsavetheuk Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/podsavetheworld Guest: Zelda Perkins, co-founder of Cant Buy My Silence Audio credits: News from the sky parliamentlive.tv She said, Annapurna Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Universal Pictures Warwickshire County Council Useful links:

https://www.cantbuymysilence.com/ https://protect-advice.org.uk/ https://www.wbuk.org/

