Pakistan elections: how Imran Khan achieved victory from prison





Last Thursday, February 8, will be remembered as the People Power Day in the political history of Pakistan.

The country's 12th general elections resulted in a landslide victory for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and candidates affiliated with him. Khan, who is currently in prison, has been the target of the Pakistani state's wrath over the past two years, but he nevertheless emerged triumphant.

The electoral field had been designed to diminish any chances of success for Khan, with senior leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party arrested or forced to switch to other parties. Heavy restrictions were imposed on PTI's campaign and its election symbol was banned.

Instead, Khan's party relied on social media and online campaigns to educate and mobilize voters. This strategy proved vindicated on election day, when crowds of Khan's supporters came to avenge his political incarceration by voting.

The atmosphere of fear and intimidation has not deterred the former leaders' support base. This was surprising, because even those who had hinted at a massive increase in Khan's support doubted it would translate into votes.

Indeed, it appears that the country's political landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Khan's electoral revolution, spurred by his unwavering resilience from his prison cell, crushed the state's attempts to make him politically irrelevant.

Yet as the scale of Khan's victory became clear, suggesting that his affiliated candidates had secured the largest number of seats in Parliament, the containment operation began. Results slowed and allegations of electoral manipulation quickly emerged, with the PTI claiming that election officials had falsely changed the results of more than a dozen seats.

Dynasties under threat

A particularly striking example appeared in Lahore. With Khan out of the way and his own relations with the military establishment restored, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expected to cruise to victory – but as the results began to come in and the PTI candidates were well ahead, an electoral torrent threatened to destroy them. National and local political dynasties of Pakistan.

Although Sharif himself ultimately claimed to have won his seat in Lahore, an official tally shared by his party showed strange discrepancies, including a 0-vote result for more than a dozen candidates, which would indicate that they didn't even vote for themselves.

The elections marked an epic humiliation not only for Pakistan's traditional political class, but also for the country's power players, who thought they had wiped Khan off the political map and now expected him to beg for mercy.

All attempts by the state apparatus to weaken Khan's support base and reverse the politicization of Pakistan's urban and rural middle classes have failed.

A massive damage control operation followed, sparking allegations of manipulation of results in key regions. Yet even as Khan's party has been plundered in places like Punjab, the PTI has swept away its traditional power base, the country's northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and retains significant representation in other regions.

Against the wishes of the military establishment, the elections have once again given Khan a seat at the political table, even if he remains in prison.

This is just the latest episode in a saga that has been unfolding since April 2022, when Khan was removed as the country's prime minister after a long parliamentary battle, which pitted him against the powerful political and military establishment of the Pakistan. But as Khan was dethroned and subsequently persecuted, his support base only increased.

This occurred as the public accepted Khan's narrative that he was the victim of a US-sanctioned regime change operation, in addition to the failure of Khan's successor government to deliver on its promises on the economic front and the continued political oppression of PTI supporters.

The path to follow

All attempts by the state apparatus to weaken Khan's support base and reverse the politicization of Pakistan's urban and rural middle classes failed, thanks to Khan's perseverance in the face of adversity.

That doesn't mean he didn't make mistakes. Khan's decision last year to dissolve provincial assemblies in a bid to hold snap elections has only strengthened his opponents and restricted his own party's political space. And unlike other political groups in Pakistan, Khan has not attempted to establish meaningful political ties outside the country. Devoid of any foreign patronage, he always found himself alone facing the military.

Yet Khan managed to prevail over opposition forces thanks to his political conviction and the unwavering support of his supporters.

The confrontation between Khan and the Pakistani army is far from over, however. Every trick in the book will be used to keep him and his party out of power. But the electoral earthquake of February 8 showed that the country's masses are aligned with Khan, and any further attempts to undermine him politically could prove to be little more than stopgap measures, with no real impact on the position Khan's policy.

Pakistan's political landscape was decisively altered by the imprisonment of a Khan, placing him among the ranks of charismatic figures such as Iran's Mohammad Mosaddegh and Turkey's Adnan Menderes. Today, the country's politics revolves around his personality, and with Sharif's defeat, no national-level figure can truly challenge Khan. Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz's brother, will likely be reappointed at the head of a coalition government lacking popular legitimacy.

The country's political status quo and dominant power structures are beginning to collapse. Indeed, Khan may still be in prison, but his ultimate political triumph is only a matter of time.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policies of Middle East Eye.

