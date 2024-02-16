Modi's visit to Rewari today highlights Gurugram Metro project, AIIMS Rewari | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail project value 5,450 crore on Friday to Rewari, Haryana, to improve urban transport. A government statement said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over 9,750 crore revolving around the urban transport, rail, healthcare and tourism sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rewari on Friday and lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra Mustil Balkhi village. (ANI/File) The foundation stone of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be laid in Rewari, Haryana. This 203-acre facility, which costs 1,650 crore will provide comprehensive healthcare with a 720-bed hospital complex, a 100-seat medical college, a 60-seat nursing college and a 30-bed AYUSH block. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav told HT, “The Gurugram Metro project is a long pending demand of the city residents and it will bring the old city on the metro route. Gurugram Metro Rail project: itinerary, budget The project will have a total length of 28.5 kilometers. It will connect Millennium City Center to Udyog Vihar Phase-5.

The network will merge with the existing Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram metro network on Moulsari Avenue, close to Cyber ​​City.

The main objective of the project is to connect old Gurugram to new Gurugram.

It aims to connect downtown HUDA Sector 45 Cyber ​​Park Sector 47 Subhash Chowk Sector 48 Sector 72A Hero Honda Chowk Udyog Vihar Phase 6 Sector 10 Sector 37 Basai Village Sector 9 Sector 7 Sector 4 Sector 5 Ashok Vihar Sector 3 Bajghera Road Palam Vihar Extension Palam Vihar Sector 23A Sector 22 Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Udyog Vihar Phase 5 Cyber ​​City.

The project will have a 1.85 km spur on the Dwarka Expressway.

A total of 27 elevated projects are expected to be developed under the Gurugram Metro Rail project.

The project is expected to be completed within four years.

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) will execute the project. The existing Gurugram Metro was executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

