Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi accuses prison authorities of food poisoning





A lawyer representing Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has accused prison authorities of adulterating her food, leading to a deterioration in her health.

Bushra Bibi is currently confined at her Banigala residence, designated as a sub-jail after her and Imran Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana case. The incident happened six days ago.

Mashal Yousafzai, Bushra Bibi's lawyer and spokesperson, claimed the former first lady suffered health problems after consuming an “unusually spicy” meal.

In a statement, Yousafzai said Bushra Bibi revealed to him that an acidic chemical had been deliberately added to the food by prison authorities.

“She developed blisters in her mouth and throat after consuming that meal and has been feeling very unwell ever since,” Yousafzai said. “She wishes to inform the nation of this malicious act and the harm it projects,” she added.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in an article on X, accused the “fascist regime” of “maliciously attacking” Imran Khan's wife and denying her access to necessary medical assistance.

“Make no mistake, it won't be long before those responsible for these heinous acts are brought to justice. Pakistan is strong. Imran Khan is strong,” the message added.

The party urged higher courts to intervene, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case, which concerns the illegal sale of state gifts that the PTI chief had kept when he was prime minister, last month. Two days later, they were sentenced to an additional seven years for entering into marriage during the “Iddat” (waiting period).

Imran Khan was lodged in Adiala jail. Earlier this month, Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court seeking transfer to Adiala Prison.

February 16, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/imran-khan-wife-bushra-bibi-food-poisoning-pakistan-jail-authorities-fall-ill-2503038-2024-02-16

