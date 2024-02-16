Ban on electoral bonds in India: How will it impact the 2024 elections? | Narendra Modi News

New Delhi, India Thursday's verdict by India's Supreme Court, ending an opaque system of financing elections, has triggered powerful tremors in the country's politics, with transparency advocates saying it could expose those involved in a controversial form of political financing before national elections.

Opposition leaders say the judgment represents a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, whose government introduced the electoral bond system seven years ago and who fought long and hard before the highest court to defend the financing mechanism.

But the BJP itself insisted that the court order would not affect its chances in the upcoming elections, due between March and May, in which Modi aims to secure a third consecutive term.

Electoral bonds, introduced by the BJP in 2017, allowed individuals and businesses to donate money to political parties anonymously and without any limits. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, observed that political contributions give a seat at the table to the contributor and this access also translates into influence over policy-making.

The Supreme Court called the bill unconstitutional. It also ordered the state-run State Bank of India (SBI) to stop issuing bonds, provide information on the identity of those who purchased them and provide information on the bonds bought by each political party. The information will be made public on the website of the Election Commission of India. The SBI is the only organization authorized to issue bonds under this program.

The release of this information, due to the court order, could give India's nearly a billion voters a first look at the donors who have secretly paid billions of dollars to political parties since 2017, and pave the way to careful consideration of the potential benefits they obtained in return. .

The ruling essentially confirmed the need for transparency in political party funding and reinforced that people's right to know in a democracy trumps any anonymity, Anjali Bhardwaj, co-organizer of the ruling, told Al Jazeera. National campaign for people's right to information.

Political financing is the source of corruption in India and [electoral bonds] anonymously channeled an unlimited flow of black money to political parties.

Slap for BJP

In total, the SBI sold electoral bonds worth $20.3 billion, the last tranche of which was in January this year. The BJP received almost 55 percent of these total donations.

The ruling party received huge sums of money which it used in [the last national election in 2019]. This is a parody of parliamentary democracy that has been corporatized in India through anonymous donations, said Brinda Karat, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), speaking to Al Jazeera.

The left-wing party, currently in power in the southern Indian state of Kerala, was among the petitioners in the Supreme Court who had sought to have electoral bonds declared illegal. It was also the only major party to formally decide that it would not accept any donations through these bonds.

The ruling called on the government to legalize political corruption. The BJP will now be accountable to the people for the money it took from corporates and the policies it framed for corporates in return, Karat said.

Pramod Tiwari, a Congress party lawmaker and deputy leader of the opposition in India's upper house of parliament, described the court's verdict as a landmark moment for the country.

The judges highlighted violations of the Indian constitution by the BJP, which used its legislative powers with evil intentions, Tiwari said, to facilitate black money political financing.

It is a slap in the face to the BJP, he told Al Jazeera. Tiwari said the judgment would harm the Hindu majority party's prospects in the upcoming national elections. The government was caught stealing and injecting money under the cover of its legislative powers.

People decide

But the BJP suggested on Thursday that it was not too concerned about the court order.

BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized opposition claims that electoral bonds were responsible for giving the party a huge advantage over its rivals.

As for a level playing field, the question is whether you are on the field or off it. It's the people who decide if you're on the ground, he told reporters.

Opposition critics also pointed out that except the CPI(M), other political parties also accepted donations through the electoral bond system. The Congress, for example, received 9% of all secret funding channeled to political parties under this scheme, while that was a sixth of what the BJP got.

And while eliminating the electoral bond system could eliminate a controversial form of financing, political parties still have other ways to receive large sums of money.

Among them is direct corporate funding, which political parties are required to report to the Election Commission of India. And here, the domination of the BJP over other parties is even greater than it was with electoral bonds. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the BJP received nearly 90% of all corporate donations, not including election bonds, according to a study by the Association of Democratic Reforms, a nonprofit focused on electoral transparency.

In total, political parties spent $8.7 billion in India's last national elections in 2019, according to the New Delhi-based Center for Media Studies, and analysts expect 2024 to comfortably eclipse this digit.

Celebrations and awkwardness

For activists fighting the ballot bond system, Thursday's order was a moment to celebrate.

Commodore Lokesh Batra, a 77-year-old retired naval officer and transparency activist, who has filed more than 80 requests under India's Right to Information Act seeking certain details of the project, passed the day of answering congratulatory calls.

Electoral ties created an uneven field and were a non-transparent form of political financing, he told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview. Companies don't give money unless they have a match. In this case, any foreign company could set up a subsidiary in India and make a donation; our democracy [was vulnerable to] be influenced by foreign countries.

The timing of the judgment at least prevents parties from accepting bonds in another tranche before the national elections, Batra added. Political parties must become more transparent about financing and maintain internal democracy.

Venkatesh Nayak, director of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, said his organization's research found that after the introduction of electoral bonds, opaque donations became increasingly prevalent. Now, he said, institutions such as the Indian central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) must rise to the occasion.

The RBI and ECI had initially expressed reservations over the electoral bond system but later accepted it.

The RBI and ECI would be embarrassed, SY Quraishi, India's former chief election commissioner, told Al Jazeera about the U-turns these institutions took when they went to the Supreme Court with similar language to that of the government.

The Election Commission must feel very uncomfortable today, Quraishi said.