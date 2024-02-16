Imran Khan calls on US to raise voice on poll transparency





Why Forms 45 and 47 are at the heart of Pakistan's election rigging controversy

Allegations of rigging and manipulation of results taint the results of Pakistan's February 8 elections. Raoof Hasan, close aide of Imran Khan and central information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), tweeted that Imran's mandate was stolen in the darkness of the night.

At the heart of the controversy are Forms 45 and 47, which are supposed to provide official documentation of election results. What are these shapes? Why are they important? And what is the controversy surrounding them? (Read more)

Pakistan poll result a key issue for India

Jailed Imran Khan scored a century without batting as independent candidates backed by his party, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), won most of the seats in Pakistan's parliament, the National Assembly. Of the 101 independents elected, the majority are supported by the PTI.

The PTI won more seats than the two main established parties, which enjoy the support of the Pakistani military. The Pakistan Muslim League (N), led by three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, secured 75 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by the Bhutto-Zardari family, secured 54 seats, according to the count final published by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Independently, none of the three parties can justify a simple majority in the National Assembly when it convenes in a few days.

Such a result poses a thorny question: who is NewDelhi talking to in Pakistan? It may be futile to engage with the civilian government. In realpolitik terms, this means that the most effective person to talk to is General Asim Munir, head of the Pakistani army, who exerts influence over political actors. (Read more)

