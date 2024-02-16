PM Modi thanks Qatar Emir for release of 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel | Latest news India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep gratitude to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were sentenced to long prison terms after being detained in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar February 15, 2024. Qatar News Agency/Handout (VIA REUTERS) Modi's visit to Qatar, part of a two-country tour that also took him to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was officially announced soon after Qatar released the eight men last weekend . During their meeting in Doha, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the bilateral partnership, particularly in areas such as energy and technology. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! The former navy personnel, employed by a private company called Dahra Global that provided training and other services to Qatar's armed forces, were arrested in August 2022 on unreported charges and spent months in custody. solitary confinement before being sentenced to death last year. Following an appeal, their death sentences were commuted and they were sentenced to prison terms of varying lengths. The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community and, in this regard, expressed his deep gratitude to the Amir for the release of eight Indian nationals from al-Dahra. We are extremely happy to see them back in India, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing in Doha. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced their release on Monday on the orders of the Emir of Qatar, marking a significant diplomatic step forward for the Indian side. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval led the behind-the-scenes efforts that led to their release. Modi, who was on his second official visit to Qatar since 2016, and Al Thani discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and energy partnerships, investment cooperation, security-related issues regional and links between peoples. , Kwatra said. The two leaders, who last met on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates last December, held delegation-level and one-on-one talks focusing on strategic investments and ways to strengthen energy and technology partnership so that India and Qatar can move beyond a buyer-seller relationship. Modi was welcomed on his arrival in Doha on Wednesday evening by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi before meeting his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two prime ministers focused on ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, finance and technology. They discussed recent developments in West Asia and highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and beyond, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The highlight of Modis' visit was the meeting with the Emir of Qatar, which took place after a welcome ceremony at the Emiri Diwan and a ceremonial guard of honor. Modi invited the Emir to visit India. Al Thani appreciated India's role as a valuable partner in the Gulf region. Modi also met Amir Father Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani and praised his role in laying a strong foundation for the India-Qatar partnership. The father emir said the two countries enjoyed unwavering ties, embodied in mutual trust and cooperation. Both Al Thani and the Father Emir praised the role of the 800,000-strong Indian diaspora in Qatar's development and strengthening bilateral relations. In addition to remittances from Indian nationals, Qatar has become an important trading partner for India, with bilateral trade currently worth $20 billion per year. Kwatra said leaders from both sides explored new areas of cooperation, including energy supply chain, space, technology, education and green energy. During India Energy Week held in Goa last week, Indian state-owned Petronet LNG Limited and QatarEnergy signed a 20-year LNG sales agreement for the supply of 7.5 million tonnes per year (MTPA) of LNG from 2028. Both sides also seek to increase convergences on regional issues and explore partnerships focused on third countries, as well as explore strategic investments that will enable Qatar to benefit from India's economic growth, Kwatra said .

