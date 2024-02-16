Who is Omar Ayub Khan, Prime Minister candidate from Imran Khan's party | World News





The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has chosen Omar Ayub, the party's general secretary, as its candidate for the post of prime minister, according to a statement issued by a senior party official on Thursday. In the recent elections, independents backed by the currently imprisoned Imran Khan won 92 seats, becoming the largest bloc. However, these candidates, who ran as independents rather than under a party banner, lack the collective majority needed to establish a government independently. “Omar Ayub will be our candidate for the Prime Minister election, he was nominated by Imran Khan” Asad Qaiser. , a senior leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party told reporters after meeting the former prime minister in prison. Here is everything you need to know about Omar Ayub Khan:Political pedigreeOmar Ayub Khan, grandson of former President Field Marshal Ayub Khan has deep political roots in Haripur district of Hazara region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is currently serving as the General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Education Omar's academic journey took him to George Washington University, where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees in 1993 and 1996, respectively. His leadership potential was recognized in 2007 when he was named one of the Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum. Political Journey Omar's political career spans over two decades, showcasing his association with three major political parties PML-N, PML-Q and currently PTI. This trip illustrates the evolution of his political position and his adaptability within Pakistan's dynamic political landscape. Parliamentary and Ministerial Roles He first entered Parliament during the 2002 elections and served as Minister of State for Finance under former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz. Despite his electoral defeats in 2008 and 2013, Omar showed resilience, eventually winning a seat in the National Assembly after a legal challenge and re-election in 2013, only to be removed from his seat in 2015. Switch to PTIIn February 2018, Omar aligned with Imran Khan's party. PTI and was elected in the general elections later that year, taking on the role of Minister of Energy after his victory. His leadership was further strengthened in May last year when he was appointed PTI general secretary amid difficult political circumstances. 2024 Election Victory. Showing significant political influence, Omar won as a PTI-backed independent candidate in the 2024 general elections, indicating his strong electoral base and strategic positioning. on the Pakistani political scene. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/who-is-omar-ayub-khan-imran-khans-partys-pm-candidate/articleshow/107748190.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos