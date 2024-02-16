Who is Omar Ayub Khan, the man Imran Khan wants to rule Pakistan?





Despite the repression of his party, the blackout of mobile phone networks on polling day and the deadly violence linked to the elections, Pakistan's 130 million voters gave former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies a resounding victory at the polls last week.

This week, Khan, who was ousted in 2022 and is now in prison due to a series of criminal convictions that he says are politically motivated, made clear who he would like to see become the country's next prime minister: Omar Ayub Khan. The approval was announced Thursday by a senior Khan party official who met the jailed former leader.

The 56-year-old former finance minister wrote on X that he was truly touched by this appointment. The PTI, as a party, will work towards strengthening democratic institutions in Pakistan so that the country's economy can be placed on a positive trajectory and we can launch our reform agenda for the benefit of the people of Pakistan, he said. declared. We will not allow our mandate to be stolen.

While Khanmost-backed candidates registered as independents, including Ayub, due to the Election Commission's moves to cripple Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which managed to win the most seats in last week's elections, they do not have a majority on their own. to form a government. Coalition negotiations are underway before elected lawmakers gather for a National Assembly session on February 29.

As a candidate for prime minister, Ayub will face former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who leads a rival coalition comprising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party and is considered the powerbroker's preferred candidate. Pakistani military.

Here's what you need to know about Ayub, who, if Khan's grassroots movement continues to defy the odds, could become the country's next leader.

He faces several criminal charges and is in hiding

According to local media, 21 complaints have been filed against Ayub, including some linked to the massive protests that erupted after Khan's arrest last May. The charges are seen as part of a broader attempt to pursue Khan, who himself faces more than 180 criminal charges, along with his associates in order to diminish the influence of the PTI and strengthen the power of the military establishment.

Ayub went into hiding when police began arresting PTI figures and their contacts, including those linked to Ayub, such as his personal secretary and associates, following violent protests last May.

Aside from the charges against him, Ayub has also faced other forms of intimidation by authorities, including being beaten by police in 2022 during a PTI protest and having his home raided last May.

Despite his criminal charges, Ayub is still eligible to run for prime minister.

Ayub, who was appointed PTI general secretary last year, said his aim if he becomes prime minister would be to free political prisoners.

Our first priority as a group will be to ensure that Prime Minister Imran Khan sahib, Vice President Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureishi sahib, President Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi sahib and all our political prisoners, both women and men, are immediately released from prison, Ayub wrote on X this week.

He is the grandson of Pakistan's first military dictator

Ayub's late grandfather, former military officer Muhammad Ayub Khan, ruled Pakistan with an iron fist from 1958 to 1969 as a self-proclaimed president under martial law. While his turbulent presidency, marked by at least one assassination attempt and months of deadly riots, was hailed for precipitating steady economic growth in the country, it also sparked public anger over the rising tensions with neighboring India and repression of political freedom. The leader resigned in 1969 amid growing dissent.

Ayub's father, Gohar Ayub Khan, who died in November, also played an important role in Pakistan's political history. He was a retired army officer and politician who in the 1990s served as President of the National Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Water and 'electricity.

He has more than two decades of experience in politics

Ayub's political career began in 2002, when he was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of the conservative Pakistan Muslim League (Q). He served as Minister of State for Finance between 2004 and 2007, but lost his seat in the National Assembly in the 2008 elections. Re-elected to the National Assembly in 2014, he vacated his seat in 2015 after the Court Supreme Court ruled in favor of a petition by his opponent, PTI candidate Raja Aamir Zaman, who claimed the election was rigged.

In 2018, after being elected to the National Assembly again, this time as a PTI candidate, he was appointed Minister of Energy in Imran Khan's cabinet and later took on the additional role of Minister of Oil in 2019. In a cabinet reshuffle in 2021, Ayub was named finance minister, a role he abandoned a year later due to mass resignations of lawmakers loyal to an ousted Khan.

He was educated in the United States

Ayub earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in 1993 and 1996, according to a Pakistan Board of Investment biography that also described Ayub as a prominent figure in the arena Pakistani politician known for his oratory, economic and management skills.

Imran Khan has long been a vocal critic of the United States, which he previously blamed for his ouster in 2022, although he has since adopted a softer diplomatic approach. Meanwhile, Ayub's stance toward the United States is unclear, although as energy minister in 2021 he has sought stronger bilateral relations and U.S. investment in Pakistan's energy sector.

