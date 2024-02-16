Turkey expects proposed F-16 tender by end of month





ANKARA Trkiye hopes to receive the draft offer and acceptance letters for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the United States by the end of the month, according to defense sources. The finalized deal, valued at $23 billion, will see Trkiye acquire 40 new F-16s as well as upgrade 79 of its existing fleet, following recent approval from the US Congress. The 15-day objection period ended Feb. 10, paving the way for the sale after the sole objection raised by Sen. Rand Paul was considered by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The absence of objections from the relevant committee of the House of Representatives further streamlined the process. “Our negotiations continue to carry out the modernization activities and production processes of the aircraft that will be delivered to our country,” said the sources cited by the Hrriyet daily. The Joe Biden administration's notification came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan approved Sweden's membership in NATO, a development that caps more than a year of negotiations. The Turkish parliament's formal approval of Sweden's membership and Erdoan's subsequent decree were published in the official Trkiye newspaper on January 25, marking the conclusion of the ratification process in the country. Erdoan has long linked the ratification to Trkiye's desire to procure F-16 fighter jets from the United States. The president also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift the arms embargo on Trkiye. Sweden, like Finland, abandoned its traditional stance of military non-alignment to seek NATO protection following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April , becoming the 31st NATO member after Trkiye ratified the Nordic country's candidacy. However, Ankara has been reluctant to approve Sweden's candidacy, accusing the country of being too soft on terrorist groups. Trkiye had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by PKK supporters in Sweden, as well as demonstrations against the burning of the Koran. The Swedish government responded by strengthening its anti-terrorism legislation and taking other security measures. Ankara's search for new fighter jets follows its exclusion from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2019 following the acquisition of an advanced Russian missile defense system. “There is no change in the position of the two countries regarding the F-35,” the sources added. They previously clarified that the purchase was not subject to any conditions, as claimed by Greek media, emphasizing that these fighter jets will be used in accordance with the security needs of the Turkish army. Contrary to what some Greek media claim, the purchase and modernization of the F-16 Trkies [of existing fleets] There are no conditions attached to the issue, sources told reporters earlier this month.

