Imran Khan's wife falls ill in Pakistan prison, says sister: reason is | World News





Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, feels unwell after eating food provided at Adiala Prison where she has been incarcerated while serving her imprisonment in the Toshakhana cases and Nikkah “un-Islamic”, media outlets quoted his sister Maryamn Riaz Wattoo as saying. Bushra Bibi's sister said her life was in danger in prison.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are seen. (File) What does Bushra Bibi's sister say about her health?

“My sister still doesn't feel well. She is in pain and hasn't been able to eat anything for six days,” said Bushra's sister Bibi. Bushra Bibi was given harmful food in prison, she claimed. Homemade food was not allowed to him, she added, demanding an investigation into the matter.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Maryamn Riaz Wattoo said: “We are concerned that Bushra Bibi is being fed harmful food and it is the responsibility of the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

She further said that her sister could never turn against Imran Khan.

“She is with Khan Sahib and she will be forever,” she said.

What are the accusations against Bushra Bibi?

This comes after a trial court awarded seven-year jail terms to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the 'un-Islamic nikah' case. The case was registered after a plea from Bushra Bibi's former husband Khawar Maneka who claimed that her marriage with Imran Khan was illegal and un-Islamic.

Khawar Maneka called Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage “fraudulent”, saying the marriage was solemnized during her iddat after her divorce from him.

The petition reportedly read: The above said nikah and the marriage ceremony was neither legal nor Islamic as it was performed without observing the period of iddah.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were also sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment in the Toshakhana case.

Unlock a world of perks with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! – Log in now! Get the latest world news as well as the latest India news at Hindustan Times. ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest news and developments in India and around the world with the Hindustan Times News Desk. From politics and policy to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and world affairs, we have you covered. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/imran-khans-wife-falls-sick-in-pakistan-jail-claims-her-sister-reason-is-101708072666322.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos