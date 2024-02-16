Former Defense Secretary Claims Establishment Contacted Imran Khan Before Elections





Former Defense Secretary Lt. Gen. (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi did not specify the time of the contact between the two

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party members during his party's 27th foundation in Lahore on April 25, 2023. Instagram/imrankhan.ptiImran Khan was asked to admit that he planned the PTI attacks May 9. Lodhi says there was no result of contact between the two He says he is not aware of any contact after the February 8 elections.

ISLAMABAD: As the political temperature rises in the country, former Defense Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi has made important statements, saying the military establishment has contacted the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, but without result.

Speaking to The News, the retired general, without specifying the time of the contact between the two, said he knew that the establishment had indirectly contacted the former prime minister.

Lt Gen (retd) Lodhi said the message to the PTI founder was to admit that he had planned the May 9 attacks, apologize for it and assure that he would never repeat such an act in the future.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the arrest of Imran Khan in connection with the 190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders have been jailed for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted civilian and military installations, including Jinnah House in Lahore and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The army declared May 9 a “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the Army Law.

Lodhi added that Khan responded that he never planned the May 9 attacks, condemned those involved in arson and hooliganism and said he would ensure that those involved in these incidents be removed from the PTI.

General (retd) Lodhi further said that he was not aware of any post-election contact between the two but believes there is a possibility of such initiatives.

According to the retired general, the former prime minister and the PTI should accept the reality of the institution of Pakistan Army and avoid confronting them.

He also added that since the PTI has become the most popular political entity, the military establishment should also recognize this and pave the way for some reconciliation in the best interest of Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/531327-former-defence-secretary-claims-establishment-contacted-imran-khan-pre-polls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos