



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan intensified threats to his country against the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Iraq, issuing a new warning on Thursday over the group's alleged support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Union Party democratic (PYD).



Erdoan's latest outburst comes against the backdrop of Turkey's controversial military incursions and extrajudicial killings in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRI), actions which have been widely condemned for destabilizing the region, causing casualties to forces Kurds fighting ISIS and led to civilian casualties. . Speaking to reporters aboard a flight home from Egypt, where he softened his previous stance on Egyptian President Sissi, Erdoan welcomed progress in relations with Erbil but sharply criticized the PUK administration in Sulaymaniyah for its alleged inaction against these groups, despite Turkey's repeated warnings and prolonged suspension of flights. Highlighting the dichotomy between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PUK, with the former presented as a cooperative partner and the latter as the problematic entity, Turkey's involvement in Iraqi Kurdistan politics has become more and more obvious. “Despite our numerous warnings, the continued protection by the Sulaymaniyah administration against terrorist factions like the PKK, YPG and PYD is completely reprehensible,” Erdoan asserted, indicating the possibility of harsher measures if the actions of the PUK, which Turkey considers provocations, continued. The remarks follow a series of high-level Turkish diplomatic initiatives, led by figures including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yaar Gler, aimed at strengthening security cooperation with the Iraq and the Kurdish regional government. The first threats against the PUK were Speak clearly by Foreign Minister Fidan. Erdoan cited Turkey's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria to justify these threats, warning Sulaymaniyah's PUK against creating a safe haven for such groups. “Failure to act against these terrorist organizations not only endangers regional stability, but directly tests our resolve. We will take all necessary measures to ensure that our borders and our citizens are protected against these threats,” Erdoan warned. These developments coincide with the current ban on flights to and from Sulaymaniyah International Airport, initiated in April by Turkey due to perceived threats from PKK activities. The ban, initially scheduled to end in July 2023, was extended until June 2024, reflecting Turkey's continued pressure on the PUK.

