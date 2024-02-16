Imran Khan chooses Omar Ayub as prime ministerial candidate





Jailed cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has named a man in hiding as his choice for the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Omar Ayub Khan will contest against the candidate of Imran Khan's rivals.

Mr Ayub, one of the leaders of the former prime minister's party, is currently wanted by the police on criminal charges. That doesn't stop him from running.

However, even though Mr Khan's independents unexpectedly won the largest number of seats in last week's election, they do not have enough to form a government.

Currently, the two main rivals appear poised to take control, having formed a coalition: Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Asad Qaiser, a senior leader in Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, announced Mr Ayub as his choice for prime minister after meeting the former prime minister in prison.

Members of Pakistan's National Assembly will elect the new prime minister and Mr Ayub, 56, will face PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's brother.

Mr Ayub is on the run after criminal charges linked to riots sparked by Imran Khan's arrest in May last year. But that does not prevent him from running for the post of Prime Minister.

If elected prime minister, Mr Ayub said his top priority would be to free political prisoners. He won last week as a PTI-backed independent.

He is the grandson of Mohamed Ayub Khan, military dictator and president of Pakistan from 1958 to 1969.

With the support of the PPP, Mr Sharif on Wednesday fielded his brother Shehbaz as the PML-N's prime ministerial candidate.

The vote for the next Prime Minister of Pakistan will take place after all new members of the National Assembly are sworn in and the President and Vice President are elected.

Independent candidates – a majority affiliated with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in last Thursday's elections. The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats.

The PTI says its allies should have won even more votes and seats, alleging electoral fraud and interference – which election officials have denied.

Earlier this week, a Jamaat-e-Islami party politician gave up his seat because he claims the vote was rigged in his favor.

“We will not allow our mandate to be stolen,” Mr. Ayub said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

“PTI, as a party, will work towards strengthening democratic institutions in Pakistan so that the country's economy can be placed on a positive trajectory and we can launch our reform agenda for the benefit of the people of Pakistan,” he said. -he declares.

Mr. Ayub was first elected to the country's National Assembly in 2002 as a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, a breakaway party from the PML-N.

He joined PML-N in 2012 and then moved again in 2018 to join PTI. He served as a minister in Khan's cabinet from 2018 until the ex-prime minister's ouster in April 2022. He was appointed secretary general of the PTI since May 27, 2003, shortly after Khan's arrest.

