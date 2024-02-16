Could the rise of the Reformed in the United Kingdom destroy the electoral hopes of the Conservatives?

By Sam Francis and Oscar BentleyBBC politics

Richard Tice on Reform UK's best by-election results

Reform UK has achieved its best by-election results in its history, sending a clear warning to the Conservatives ahead of the next general election.

The renamed Brexit Party won 13% of the vote in Wellingborough and 10.4% in Kingswood, roughly in line with levels achieved in national polls.

BBC analysis of major opinion polls shows a marked increase in support for the party in recent months, reaching an average of 10%, almost double last year.

But so far he has struggled to repeat this in elections.

The figures suggest that most of the support for Reform in Thursday's by-election came from the Conservatives, who lost their seats to Labor.

Analysis by polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice shows that for every voter who has switched from the Conservative to Labor Party since 2019, there is another who has switched to the UK Reform Party.

Britain's Reform leader, Richard Tice, has said he wants to “crush” and “destroy” the Conservative Party in the general election. He insisted Reform UK would never consider repeating the 2019 deal with the Conservatives, which included the withdrawal of candidates in 317 constituencies after then Conservative leader Boris Johnson walked out. committed to leaving the EU by 2020.

The Reform pitch is aimed at disaffected voters in both major parties – and Mr Tice has been equally scathing of Labor.

But the party's policies – including a much harder line on immigration and abandoning the government's net zero emissions commitments – are in line with the views of many on the right of the Conservative Party.

Speaking to Nicky Campbell on BBC Radio 5Live, Mr Tice said his party was “coming of age”.

“More and more people are hearing about us and saying actually their policies, we like what we're hearing, we like this new approach, a very commercial approach,” he said.

Speaking after the by-election, former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Conservatives needed to focus on appealing to voters who had turned to Reform, adding there were “a lot of points common” between the two parties.

He insisted support for Mr Sunak's leadership was “robust” and “by-elections don't change that”.

Media attention focused on Nigel Farage as he attended the official launch of former Prime Minister Liz Truss' grassroots conservatism movement.

The Conservative party's big fear is a return of Nigel Farage – who personally remains very popular among the party's right wing – to campaign hard for Reform UK.

Mr Farage is currently honorary chairman of the Reform Party – and has said he has no plans to make an eighth attempt to get elected to the House of Commons.

But he is expected to play a leading role in the party's election campaign.

A right-wing Conservative source told the BBC's Chris Mason: “The reality is that Labor is currently heading for a huge victory and we have an insurgent party on the right with a score above 10%.

“Based on Nigel Farage's intervention, two months before the general election we are facing an extinction level event. It is a slow motion car crash.”

Small parties struggle to win seats under Britain's first-past-the-post electoral system and Reform UK is a strong supporter of the move to proportional representation.

The official Conservative line is that a vote for the Reform Party is effectively a vote for Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “A vote for anyone who is not the Conservative candidate, whether it is the Reform Party or anyone else, is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in power.

“That’s the real choice in the general election, between him and me, between the Conservatives and Labour.

Reform candidate in Wellingborough, Ben Habib, came third with 13% of the vote

These by-elections show that the Reforms are real contenders, but are still far from reaching the high standards left by their predecessors – UKIP and the Brexit Party, both led by Mr Farage.

UKIP won two seats in Westminster by-elections, while the Brexit Party received almost 30% of the vote in a 2019 by-election.

The level of support for Reform would not be enough to win them seats in the next general election, but it could be enough to seriously damage the Conservative Party's chances of remaining in power.

Both seats up for grabs on Thursday night voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, suggesting there may be more reform-minded voters than in other regions.

Kingswood had an estimated vote for Brexit of 57.1% and Wellingborough 63%, putting it in the top 100 constituencies with the most Brexit votes.

If the Reform Party continues to gain popularity, it could siphon enough support from right-wing and pro-Brexit voters to create an opening for other political parties, notably Labor, to win seats in traditionally conservative areas.

Conservative MPs take note. Jane Stevenson, MP for Wolverhampton North East, said on social media that it was “interesting that the combined Tory and Reform votes kept Labor out of Kingswood”.

Labor campaign coordinator Pat McFadden predicted Thursday night's results would divide the Conservatives between those who “want to turn the party reformist and those who want to do a deal with it”.

The rise of Reform UK suggests a change in the political landscape.