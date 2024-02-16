Imran Khan calls on US to raise voice on Pakistan poll transparency





ANI | Updated: February 16, 2024 at 07:03 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the United States of failing to take responsibility over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) anti-Pakistan moves. Conveying Imran Khan's message, PTI chief Muhammad Ali Saif's lawyer said that the PTI founder had called the United States responsible for raising voice on transparency of elections in Pakistan, reported the Pakistani channel Samaa TV. He accused the United States of condescension and imposing dictators and installing corrupt people as leaders. PTI chief's lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, alongside senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser. Saif said Imran Khan has sent a special message to the United States which he wants to highlight as much as possible. Quoting Imran Khan, he said the US had failed to fulfill its duty against the anti-PTI measures, adding that America had always patronized and imposed dictators and installed corrupt people as rulers. Further quoting Imran Khan, he stressed that it was an opportunity to ask the US to rectify its past actions and added that the US should continue to monitor election frauds in Pakistan, according to Samaa report TV. “It is America’s responsibility to raise its voice on transparency in Pakistan’s elections,” lawyer Saif quoted Imran Khan as saying. Additionally, Asad Qaiser said the United States' silence on allegations of fraud in the February 8 election raised concerns. He said: “America acts as the voice of democracy around the world, but the United States and Europe have remained silent. on election rigging in Pakistan,” Samaa TV reported. Asad Qaiser said that they wanted to remind the United States and Europe of their responsibility and that the basic democratic rights of the people of Pakistan were being stolen. He said: “We want the rule of law and the Constitution. He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the allegations of electoral fraud. Asked about Imran Khan's change in stance towards the US, Saif said the PTI founder made the statement in response to the US State Department's recent press conference in which he had demanded an investigation into allegations of election interference and fraud, Dawn reported.

According to the Dawn report, he added: “Our response is that the US should put pressure on those involved in the rigging instead of issuing such cosmetic statements. » Earlier on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called for an investigation into allegations of manipulation of Pakistan's overall results on February 8. “That is why we have requested that these allegations be investigated. We believe that this is an appropriate step to take. This is – this is our response to questions of irregularities, not only in Pakistan , but when we see “We believe they have been thoroughly investigated and resolved. This is why we will continue to demand this. But at the same time, it is clear that the elections in Pakistan were competitive and we look forward to working with the government, once formed, elected by the people of Pakistan,” he added. Pakistan held its 12th national general elections on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and shutdown of cellular and internet services, Dawn reported. The PTI announced it would hold nationwide protests on February 17 against the allegations of electoral fraud, Dawn reported. According to the election results, independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 92 seats. The PML-N currently occupies the second position in the vote count with 79 seats while the PPP won 54 seats, Geo News reported. The MQM-P secured victory in 17 constituencies. The JUI-F won four seats, the PML-Q secured victory in three constituencies, while the IPP and BNP won two seats each. MWM, National Party, PML-Z, Balochistan Awami Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party won one seat each. (ANI)

