



Following the recession and two massive by-election defeats, an exclusive new poll for Byline Times suggests three-quarters of voters do not believe the Prime Minister's claims that he would turn around the economy. Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA Images / Alamy

Newsletter offer Subscribe to our newsletter to exclusive editorial emails from Signing times Team. Three-quarters of voters do not believe Rishi Sunak's claim that his 'plan is working' to turn around the UK economy, according to the results of a damning new poll for Signing times suggest. The British economy entered recession at the end of last year, according to official figures released earlier this week. The figures reveal that the UK has suffered its longest period without economic growth per capita since the 1950s. Following two massive by-election defeats on Friday morning, the Prime Minister again insisted to reporters that our plan is working and can give everyone peace of mind knowing it exists a better future for them and their families. However, a new poll conducted this week for this newspaper by pollsters We think found that 73% of all respondents disagree that the prime minister's plan is working, and even one in three Conservative voters disagree with his claims. The poll also suggests voters have little confidence in the Prime Minister's ability to deliver for them and their families the better future he promised this morning. When asked which of the two main parties would be more likely to improve their personal financial situation, only 26% of respondents chose the Conservatives, compared to 48% who instead chose Labour. As Britain slides into recession, the government plans to double down on the same slash-and-burn program that helped land us in this economic crisis in the first place. Adam Bienkov Sunak and Starmer are both considered flip-flops The findings come after a tumultuous week for the Labor Party following revelations about anti-Semitic comments made by its candidate in the upcoming Rochdale by-election. Keir Starmer was accused of not acting quickly enough following the revelations, before finally disavowing his candidate. However, while the Conservatives have sought to use this row as further evidence that Starmer is making a U-turn, our poll reveals that voters are actually slightly more likely to see the Prime Minister in these terms than the Labor leader. Asked whether they saw Sunak as an about-face rather than decisive, 64% of voters chose the former over the latter. That's actually slightly more than the 61% who said the same thing about the Labor leader. Voters were more divided over Starmer's decision to abandon his €28 billion green growth plan, with 54% saying it was the right decision, compared to 46% who disagreed. This year, we need your help to follow the money, expose corrupt campaigns, and monitor voter suppression wherever it occurs. Josiah Mortimer The three worst prime ministers of modern times We Think also asked the public for their overall opinion of recent prime ministers since Margaret Thatcher and the results suggest voters are least enamored of Downing Street's most recent occupants. Of all those surveyed, Liz Truss came top with 34% saying she was the worst PM of all those listed, followed by Boris Johnson with 22% and Rishi Sunak with 13%. The three most recent prime ministers were followed by Thatcher with 10%, Tony Blair with 8%, Theresa May with 6%, Gordon Brown with 4% and David Cameron with 3%. When asked which of the listed prime ministers was the best, Thatcher came top with 24%, followed by Tony Blair with 21%. However, despite being chosen as the second worst prime minister, Boris Johnson was also ranked third by those surveyed, showing just how polarized opinions are about the former prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bylinetimes.com/2024/02/16/rishi-sunak-says-his-plan-is-working-but-voters-dont-believe-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos