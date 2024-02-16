Uncommon knowledge
A U.S. lawmaker says Chinese leader Xi Jinping could “lash out” amid domestic unrest as China's economy falters.
“He could lash out, he could say 'who cares,' I don't know how to fix this. We're going to go for it. We're going to play the nationalism card,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-D. -HE). , a senior member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) said Tuesday.
“We have to bet that Xi Jinping could lash out.”
Krishnamoorthi was speaking alongside Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), also a member of the Select Committee on CCP, at an event hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School.
“It's irresponsible for the POTUS to say that because China has economic problems, they won't do anything to Taiwan. The opposite could just as easily be true.” Gallagher said at the same event.
“China has huge internal economic problems,” Krishnamoorthi added.
Gallagher is expected to travel to Taipei next week with a delegation of lawmakers, showing support for Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's president-elect, ahead of his inauguration in May, on Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing sources.
The visit underscores U.S. support for Lai, who is currently Taiwan's vice president and has been called a “dangerous separatist” by Beijing. The trip comes amid Washington's warnings to China against any aggressive moves toward Taiwan in the run-up to Lai's presidency, succeeding Tsai Ing-wen.
Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican known for his hawkish stance on China, will arrive in Taiwan on Feb. 21, accompanied by seven U.S. lawmakers, sources including two Taiwanese officials confirmed, according to the Financial Times.
Gallagher recently announced his decision not to run for Congress for a fifth term, which would mean he would resign from the CCP select committee.
In response, China reiterated its criticism of US interference in Taiwan, a territory over which it claims sovereignty. This visit follows the restoration of US-Chinese military communications, interrupted since Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022, and after a summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. Gallagher's group is expected to meet with Lai and Han Kuo-yu, the opposition legislative chairman.
“Even if we maintain strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan, whether we are going to get involved, it might make sense to have strategic clarity on the nature of our economic response, as we would when we want to develop the scale economic and financial escalation before things. “The country is booming because we have a well-thought-out theory on the conventional military level and, to some extent, even on the strategic military level, but not on the economic level and financial,” Gallagher said at the event on the need to clarify U.S. involvement in Taiwan's defense.
Chinese state media opposed Gallagher's upcoming visit.
“From the continent's perspective, such actions are seen as more provocative than conducive to peace, prompting targeted and assertive responses,” the statement said. World Time said THURSDAY.
THE World Time described Gallagher as a “retired China hawk.”
“The primary goal of Gallagher's visit is to demonstrate the continued support of the U.S. Congress for the island of Taiwan, particularly following recent elections in the region, and to strengthen ties between the island and the United States , while moving it further away from the mainland,” Li Haidong said. , professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told World Time in an interview.
