Imran Khan's party to hold protests across Pakistan tomorrow against election fraud allegations | World News





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday announced nationwide protests against what it called widespread fraud in the general elections. In a recent post on social media platform National Assembly and a two-thirds majority in Parliament was halved by the illegitimate party. , fascist regime. “PTI chief Saif's lawyer said a party delegation met JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman on the instructions of party founder Imran Khan to contact all political parties aggrieved by the irregularities in the conduct of the elections, Dawn reported. “The PTI announced that we will hold a nationwide protest on Saturday and this process will continue because the JUI has also expressed doubts about the elections and its results and has rejected,” Rehman said according to the Dawn report. In a message from prison, the former prime minister called on the United States to raise its voice over concerns over the transparency of the general election, saying “America is taking action as the voice of democracy around the world, but the United States and Europe have remained silent on rigging in Pakistan's elections,” Saama TV reported. Khan's comments from prison were conveyed by lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, Samaa TV said. He accused the United States of condescension and imposing dictators and installing corrupt people as rulers. On Thursday, the coordinator of strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said during a press briefing that the United States was “concerned” by the information released. of Pakistan in terms of voter intimidation and suppression and is monitoring the situation “very closely”. On Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called for an investigation into allegations of fraud in Pakistan's February 8 general results. On September 9, lawmakers in the US Congress condemned the use of political violence, shutdown of mobile phone services and restrictions during the general elections held in Parkistan.

