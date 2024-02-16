UAE and Qatar respect India because…: PM Modi in Haryana; raises 400 paar call | Latest news India

Politics
UAE and Qatar respect India because…: PM Modi in Haryana; raises 400 paar call
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a rally in Rewari, Haryana, where he asserted that the NDA would win 400 seats this time and his government would seek a third term. Referring to his recent visit to the UAE, Prime Minister Modi said that the way the UAE and Qatar respect India today is not just about the Prime Minister, but also about the country and all its compatriots.
The country wanted the Ram temple in Ayodhya; today it is a reality, PM Modi said, adding that the Congress never wanted the temple because Lord Ram is imaginary for them. “But today they are also saying Jai Siya Ram. The Congress blocked the withdrawal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I promised to repeal this. And today it is “ancient history,” PM Modi said. “Now everyone is saying that those who removed Article 370 will get 370 seats in the elections. BJP will get 370 seats and NDA will cross 400,” PM Modi said.
Qatar recently released eight former Indian Navy personnel who had previously been sentenced to death. Following India's appeal, their death sentences were commuted to prison sentences of different lengths. After Qatar released the veterans, Narendra Modi visited Qatar and expressed his deep gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
“Everyone is leaving Congress”
Lamenting the situation of the Congress, Narendra Modi said that the Congress has a history of corruption and nepotism and this has not changed over the years as the leaders are the same and serve the same family.
“Before 2014, an average of 300 crore was announced in the budget for the development of railways in Haryana. This year, around 3,000 crores have been earmarked for the railway budget. This is the difference of only 10 years…,” PM Modi said.
“Congress leaders can't even run a startup and they are thinking of running the country. All their leaders are leaving the party one by one… Unlike years of Congress mismanagement, we have good governance from BJP,” Prime Minister Modi said.
