With biting humor and the street as a backdrop, the artist exposes the ills of the Turks

Hikmeti Tabiyeci's work has become emblematic of the subversive popular protests against the Turkish president. | Photo credit: AFP

A fake tombstone in the park designating the death of Turkish democracy. A poster on a lamp post suggesting people eat cake in the face of collapsing national currencies.

A Turkish street artist's works have become emblematic of the subversive forms of popular protest emerging against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-decade rule.

Hikmeti Tabiyeci, 34, a pseudonym meaning physicist in Ottoman-era Turkish, draws inevitable comparisons to British superstar Banksy.

But the Turkish artist evolves in a much more worrying landscape.

Turkish musicians, filmmakers and authors have been prosecuted for rebelling against the policies of Mr. Erdogan's Islamic-rooted party, whose growing influence covers much of the media, education system and courts.

Even the most democratic gatherings are often banned, Hikmeti Tabiyeci said in an interview in the capital Ankara.

A former political activist, Hikmeti Tabiyeci rose to fame after abandoning his career in advertising to devote himself to art four years ago.

He chose the streets as his canvas, exhibiting works ranging from posters, paintings and installations to graffiti, often tinging them with ironic humor.

Filled with trauma

The streets are filled with trauma from Turkey's political history, he said. My uncle, whom I never knew, was killed simply because he put up political posters on the eve of the 1980 coup, he said, referring to a particularly violent era in Turkish politics.

Apart from a calmer and more democratic period in the early 2000s, Turkey's history has been paved with coup attempts, including a failed one in 2016 to which Mr. Erdogan responded with a large-scale repression.

Hikmeti Tabiyeci doesn't focus exclusively on political statements, often preferring to have mind-blowing fun with his work.

Most of them are just humorous, like when I draw a landing strip for bees in a park. But even for those, I receive hundreds of messages asking me if I'm not afraid of being arrested, he said. This shows the extent of fear and repression. Even talking about fundamental rights such as the need to apply existing laws, to respect the environment or to say no to femicide has become political.

These pressures came to a head after Turkey was rocked a year ago by a massive earthquake that claimed more than 53,000 lives. Nearly 6,000 more people have died in neighboring Syria.

Mr Erdogan's government has come under intense criticism following accounts of survivors spending days trying to save loved ones from beneath the rubble, with no help from rescuers or the army in sight.

Hikmeti Tabiyeci responded with a talismanic work depicting the silhouettes of three children, immersed in the darkness of a broken city, gazing at the distant lights of Mr. Erdogan's sumptuous presidential palace. He posted the photo on Instagram, where the drawing went around the world, he said.

Newspapers published it in the United States and Europe. I received many thank you messages, but I also suffered online lynching. I was afraid of the possible repercussions, he said.

He never encountered legal problems, but ultimately abandoned plans to paint a similar mural in Hatay, the province most ravaged by the disaster, for fear of harming his local partners.

Plans to return

Hikmeti Tabiyeci still produces works in the Syrian border region. One depicts an eye shedding a tear next to a pun involving Hatay's name, which can be used to imply fallacies. And he plans to return there in April, this time accompanied by a group of international artists. We will do a painting on a wall that is still standing. It won't be political. At least not directly, he said with a smile.