



A judge is expected to decide whether Donald Trump must pay a $370 million fine in his New York fraud trial and face a lifetime ban from the New York real estate industry.

The New York attorney general's office sued Trump for inflating the value of his assets in government financial statements. Also charged in the case are Trump's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and two former Trump Organization executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney.

The New York AG's office initially sought restitution of $250 million, the amount of money that was unfairly taken advantage of after Trump faked his net worth. In their written submissions in January, prosecutors ended up increasing their restitution amount to $370 million.

Prosecutors are also asking Judge Arthur Engoron to bar Trump from the New York real estate industry. It's a sentence similar to what a New York federal court gave to pharmaceutical brother Martin Shkreli after he was convicted of gouging prices of a life-saving drug. Prosecutors in the Trump case have cited the Shkreli decision as an example of what they consider appropriate punishment for Trump.

The fine and ban would be in addition to the punishment Engoron imposed in his pretrial ruling in September, when he ordered Trump's business licenses revoked. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, has appealed the decision and will undoubtedly appeal a second guilty verdict.

A New York Supreme Court spokesperson said Engoron is expected to issue his decision Friday. Engoron initially said he planned to deliver his judgment by the end of January, but two events appear to have delayed it.

The first was a letter from a former judge, Barbara Jones, who currently serves as a court-appointed monitor overseeing the Trump Organization's financial reporting. In a letter submitted to the court in late January, Jones said the Trump Organization submitted financial information that was either incomplete, presented results inconsistently and/or contained errors.

Jones specifically highlighted a $48 million personal loan that Trump received from an entity affiliated with his Chicago building in 2012. Although Trump reported the loan as a liability on his financial statements for years, Jones did not was able to find no trace of it, and the company ultimately determined that this loan never existed.

A second event in early February also delayed the decision. Weisselberg, a longtime Trump executive who served as the company's chief financial officer, is reportedly in talks with the Manhattan district attorney's office for a plea deal in a separate trial. The New York Times reported that Weisselberg was considering a deal to plead guilty in Trump's fraud trial so as not to be called as a witness in Trump's separate trial, which is scheduled to take place on March 25.

Although Engoron ultimately emailed trial attorneys to reveal what they knew about the deal, both sides urged Engoron to move forward with his verdict.

In an all-caps article on Truth Social published Wednesday, Trump said: ENGORON WAS WRONGLY VALUED against me BEFORE THE TRIAL EVEN STARTED.

THIS TORMAL JUDGMENT WILL BE A DARK AND SAD DAY FOR THE NEW YORK STATE JUSTICE SYSTEM.

