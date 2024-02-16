Tory MPs warn Sunak move further to the right would be politically disastrous | Conservatives

Rishi Sunak has been warned by leading Tories in the One Nation group that it would be politically disastrous to move further to the right after two heavy by-election defeats to Labor.

The Prime Minister faces a dilemma over his future strategy, as by-election defeats in Kingswood and Wellingborough showed his party lost votes to a victorious Labor Party on the left and an insurgent British Reform Party on RIGHT.

After the results, he faced calls from Jacob Rees-Mogg and new Tories Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates to unite the right and win back Reform voters, as well as those at home, in the Tory family. Cates and Kruger called for tax cuts, more restrictions on immigration and welfare and a push to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, with the Reform Party scoring 10-13 % of votes in both seats.

But Damian Green, leader of the One Nation caucus of more than 100 Conservative MPs, said it was wrong to believe Reform and Conservative votes could be added together, and called on the party to unite around policies current.

If we try to become the Reform Party, we will get the level of support of the Reform Party, he told the Guardian. This seems politically disastrous to me.

The only thing to do in a general election year is to come together. Whatever else we need to change, we absolutely should not be debating policy at this point in the cycle. My colleagues who say we need a different political approach, those who want the Conservative Party to be like the Reform Party, will continue to do so, but there is no evidence that we can add the Reform vote to that of the Conservatives and say that this is a new coalition.

Another leading One Nation conservative said there would be a battle ahead to stop the party's right from trying to neutralize reformists when elections are only ever won on center ground.

Speaking on Friday morning, the Prime Minister signaled that more tax cuts would be on the way and downplayed the importance of the Reform vote, saying the real choice in the general election [is] between me and [Starmer]between the Conservatives and Labor.

Sunak faces the threat of a plot from unknown MPs and donors on the party's right, who funded a poll led by his Tory peer David Frost, predicting he would lead the party into a landslide Labor.

But on Friday, only one Conservative MP, Andrea Jenkyns, reiterated her calls for the Prime Minister to resign. But he immediately came under pressure from Rees-Mogg to try to reunify the right by calling on Reform voters to turn to the Conservatives.

Conservative MPs also revealed that Boris Johnson had sent them messages asking for their opinions, a sign that the former prime minister may not have given up hope of a political comeback. Two Conservative MPs said they had received occasional messages from Johnson in recent months asking for their views on political developments. Both deputies said they last heard from him about a month ago.

Johnson's continued communication with Conservative MPs is a sign that he remains engaged in politics. This will give hope to those who want to see him play an active role in the Conservatives' next election campaign.

It's like this, how are you?, one of the MPs said of Johnson's messages. People obviously contact him too. It's classic, Boris, he doesn't say anything except what do you think?

Johnson's spokesperson said he could not comment on private conversations.

The main criticism of Sunak came on Friday from Kruger and Cates, the co-chairs of the New Conservative group of right-wing Tory MPs, who were among those who called on Sunak to change course, urging him to adapt to the reality of by-elections. reveal: our target voters want a different and better offer.

The results of yesterday's by-elections are unequivocal, they said. Labor is winning because many of those who supported us in 2019 are staying home or voting Reform. Voters are not flocking to the Labor Party. They want a real alternative to the consensus politics of the last two decades.

They called on Sunak to cut legal immigration, cut income tax and declare the UK was ready to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights.

Another leading Conservative MP, Paul Scully, told GB News that greater vision was needed alongside tax cuts to help tackle the cost of living crisis. I think the tax cuts are a one-size-fits-all measure in the budget that won't necessarily be incorporated unless you have a vision for it, he said. Any tax cuts that are put in place must, I think, reach a large number of people. This tax brake, the fight against tax thresholds, these kinds of things affect hundreds of thousands of people, nurses and public sector workers, who you wouldn't necessarily expect to suddenly pay a high rate. This is what we need to look at now.

But we also need to define a vision for housing. What are we going to do for young people? What are we going to do about migration in a reasonable and feasible way? Politics is the art of the possible.

The double defeat caused a bitter mood among conservative MPs. One described the results as a punch to the gut, while another described them as truly dreadful, but not unexpectedly so. Some MPs and rank-and-file members are convinced that a Johnson comeback is their greatest hope of turning around their political fortunes.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said this month that Sunak should swallow some pride and bring Johnson back to the political front line. Something has to change for us to have a chance of winning, he told GB News.

Sunak told ITV this month he still speaks to Johnson occasionally and refused to rule out the possibility of bringing him back to his top team. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, he said. And we worked well together for a long time. Ultimately, you know, there are well-documented differences.