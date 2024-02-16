Long live Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Defender of the Faith and Renaissance Man of India

The 2024 parliamentary elections are only a few months away. Looking back, the last ten years have been a golden decade for India. The credit indeed goes to BJP Prime Minister, Narendra Damodardas Modi. I am sure this kind of endorsement of the Modis regime will ruffle the feathers of the BJP's bete noire, the left-liberal members of the opposition.

But let me start with a parable told by Kahlil Gibran to respond to those who ruled us after independence, from 1947 to 2014, before Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister.

One night, a man traveling on horseback towards the sea arrived at a roadside inn. He dismounted and trusted in man and at night he tied his horse to a tree near the gate and entered the inn.

At midnight, while everyone was sleeping, a thief came and stole the traveler's horse.

In the morning the man woke up and found his horse had been stolen and he was grieving for his horse. Then his roommates came and stood around him and began to talk.

And the first man said: How foolish of you to tie your horse outside the stable.

And the second man said: Even more foolish, without tying the horse's legs.

And the third man said: It is stupid to say the least to go to the sea on horseback.

And the fourth man said: Only the lazy and the slow on foot own horses.

Naturally, the traveler, victim of a theft, was very surprised by the remarks and comments of the other tenants. Finally, he cried, My friends, because my horse is stolen, you have hastened to tell me about my faults and faults. But it's strange, you haven't uttered a single word of reproach towards the man who stole my horse.

In the parable above, imagine that the traveler is the Rajas of different countries of Hindu India in the early 10th century AD. The horse that was stolen to become their kingdom. The tenants of the Inn are the left-liberals and those who ruled us from 1947 to 2014 after our independence in 1947. As an Indian, especially if you are a Hindu, what would be your feeling? Same as the traveling victim in the parable.

These left-liberals are the ruling parties in India who have criticized the Hindu kings and Hindu people of this country for losing the war against foreign conquerors. Strangely, not a word of reproach was uttered by the left liberals and the ruling parties against the foreign invaders who stole the kingdoms of these Hindu kings.

The rulers of independent India compromised the evils perpetrated against the virasat (heritage) of the Hindus and did not allow the Hindus to get back their important temples destroyed by the Muslim invaders.

Anyway, after independence, Hindus got a golden opportunity to reclaim their lost heritage regarding their temples, names given to ancient Hindu kingdoms, important places and roads. The same applies to British and Persian names appearing in land records. There is a Mughal and colonial influence in the criminal and civil laws which called for a change to affirm the fact that India is an independent and sovereign country with a Hindu majority.

Unfortunately, this did not happen for several decades because the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who ruled for over 16 years, did not approve of the efforts of the victims of the destroyed temples to recover them for reasons that 'he knew better.

The leaders of independent India viewed the country's Hindu majority as a burden on the minority and its impact was reflected in the government's discriminatory policies in education, temple management, and criminal and civil laws.

It goes without saying that British India was divided in 1947 on the communal political principle of Hindu-majority and Muslim-majority provinces. The Hindu majority in truncated India believed that they could recover their virasat (inheritance) and then pursue the path of vikas (development) once the Muslims were satisfied with Pakistan.

Surprisingly, the Congress leaders who became the rulers of a divided India could not influence or convince Nehru to be attentive to the aspirations of the Hindus. It is now revealed that such attitude of the then rulers towards the Hindu question after independence had a political objective (remember there was a Muslim question before independence!). This was a hidden vote bank agenda of the ruling Congress party and since there was no strong opposition party, there was no one to speak for the Hindus.

Defeated, denied, oppressed and even humiliated gradually for over a thousand years, it was only natural for Hindus to reclaim their lost heritage and heritage when they gained freedom.

However, due to electoral politics based on the hidden rules of caste, creed, religion and also money, the Hindu majority continued to languish without seeing the new era of renaissance and resurgence.

Fortunately, by sheer coincidence, in the 2014 parliamentary elections, a miracle happened for both India and Hindus. The BJP and its NDA partners got an absolute majority in Parliament and also a Prime Minister Narendra Modi like an avatar mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita. This helped reclaim Hindu virasat and boost India's economic growth, which took a leap forward that many thought was impossible. And the man who made this impossible is our Prime Minister Modi.

Even though things are going well for the country and its people, both the majority and the minority, it is important to pause and reflect on our democracy and its healthy growth. Currently, the political ethos across the country is overshadowed by a disparate opposition, devoid of political ideology and anchored in a weak and tired Congress party.

The opposition appears to be suffering not only from political paralysis but also from a leadership crisis. Fortunately for the country, the BJP does not suffer from these two major deficiencies and this is where its strength lies for the moment.

In a mature democracy, there must be a strong opposition in Parliament. It is for this reason that the Prime Minister also expressed his desire in the Rajya Sabha for a good, constructive opposition in Parliament.

Fortunately, the upcoming 2024 elections do not seem complicated or complex. Therefore, we can expect a healthy mix of ruling and opposition parties in the new Parliament operating from the new Parliament.

Amidst all this, we hear a discordant note coming from a Karnataka MP DK Suresh sowing the seed of another partition of the country between North and South for the alleged frivolous reason of the Center not giving Karnataka its share tax. The Prime Minister was very upset by the MP's threat and said in Rajya Sabha: What is this spoken language? Stop creating new narratives to break the nation.

Hearing the statements of some of our politicians from all political parties, it seems necessary for them to read the history of ancient, modern and present India. Only then will they know how India was conquered and ruled by foreign invaders and traders. Only then will they understand how important it is for India to remain united and thus strong, so that history does not repeat itself.

Reflecting on the statements made by Congress MP DK Suresh and some DMK leaders on the unity of our country, I am reminded of what Dr BR Ambedkar said in Bombay in the early 1950s at a public meeting when the then Bombay Chief Minister BG Kher concluded his speech. saying, I am an Indian first and a Maharashtrian last.

When Dr. Ambedkar's turn came to speak, he alluded to Kher's closing remark and said, “We should always think that we are Indians first and Indians last.”

Let us hope that our ambitious and parochial politicians of today will listen to Dr. Ambedkar's advice and consider themselves Indians first and Indians last. Dr. Ambedkar also said in another context: “If India loses, who wins?

World history tells us that at all times and in all circumstances, war, peace, famine or pestilence, the country is the leader. When you have a good leader, keep him.

Jai Hind.

